뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Namjoo Credits Husband Kim Seung-woo for Success of Her Works; She Explains
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Namjoo Credits Husband Kim Seung-woo for Success of Her Works; She Explains

Published 2024.03.25 14:11 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Namjoo Credits Husband Kim Seung-woo for Success of Her Works; She Explains
Actress Kim Namjoo mentioned her husband actor Kim Seung Woo, as the reason for the success of her works.

On March 24, Kim Namjoo appeared as a special host on the SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy." 
Kim Namjoo
While speaking together, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yeop noted Kim Namjoo's consistent success with her works.

He commented, "Whenever you star in a drama, it's always a big hit. I heard that the reason for the success of many of your works such as 'Queen of Housewives,' 'My Husband Got a Family' and 'Misty' is due to your husband Kim Seung Woo. Is that true?" 

In response, Kim Namjoo said, "Yeah, you see, since my main job is being a mom, I don't really have much time to go through the scripts that come my way for potential roles. I'm usually too busy looking after our kids." 

She continued, "So, most of the time, my husband reads them first. When he read the script for 'Misty,' he was like, 'You have to do this one.' He also suggested numerous other projects for me to consider."

To this, Shin Dong-yeop joked, "Some might think Kim Seung Woo is truly a great husband, but your husband is in fact the CEO of your agency, isn't he?" to which Kim Namjoo laughed and responded with, "You're so right!" 
Kim Namjoo
Then, Kim Namjoo recalled the time when Kim Seung Woo had come to her drama's filming location to monitor her acting, not as her husband but as her agency's CEO. 

Kim Namjoo chuckled then said, "At that time, I was shooting a scene where I was crying. He kept staring at the monitor in front of me, where the director would usually sit. It turned out the director voluntarily had given up his seat for him." 

She went on, "So, Kim Seung Woo sat in that chair, giving me a look that said, 'Let's see how well you do.' I had to really convince myself that he wasn't even there."

The hosts laughed at the story, then empathized with the discomfort she must have felt at the time.
Kim Namjoo
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Kim Hyun-chul, SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지