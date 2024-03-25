[SBS Star] Kim Namjoo Credits Husband Kim Seung-woo for Success of Her Works; She Explains

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Namjoo mentioned her husband actor Kim Seung Woo, as the reason for the success of her works.On March 24, Kim Namjoo appeared as a special host on the SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy."While speaking together, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yeop noted Kim Namjoo's consistent success with her works.He commented, "Whenever you star in a drama, it's always a big hit. I heard that the reason for the success of many of your works such as 'Queen of Housewives,' 'My Husband Got a Family' and 'Misty' is due to your husband Kim Seung Woo. Is that true?"In response, Kim Namjoo said, "Yeah, you see, since my main job is being a mom, I don't really have much time to go through the scripts that come my way for potential roles. I'm usually too busy looking after our kids."She continued, "So, most of the time, my husband reads them first. When he read the script for 'Misty,' he was like, 'You have to do this one.' He also suggested numerous other projects for me to consider."To this, Shin Dong-yeop joked, "Some might think Kim Seung Woo is truly a great husband, but your husband is in fact the CEO of your agency, isn't he?" to which Kim Namjoo laughed and responded with, "You're so right!"Then, Kim Namjoo recalled the time when Kim Seung Woo had come to her drama's filming location to monitor her acting, not as her husband but as her agency's CEO.Kim Namjoo chuckled then said, "At that time, I was shooting a scene where I was crying. He kept staring at the monitor in front of me, where the director would usually sit. It turned out the director voluntarily had given up his seat for him."She went on, "So, Kim Seung Woo sat in that chair, giving me a look that said, 'Let's see how well you do.' I had to really convince myself that he wasn't even there."The hosts laughed at the story, then empathized with the discomfort she must have felt at the time.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Kim Hyun-chul, SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)