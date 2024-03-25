[SBS Star] Han Ga In Recalls Her Hectic Wedding Day & Reveals Her 8-Year-Old Daughter's Face

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ga In talked about how hectic her wedding day was and revealed the face of her eight-year-old daughter for the first time.On March 24, the fifth episode of tvN's television show 'Europe Outside Your Tent' season 4 aired; the show features the cast members, actresses Ra Mi Ran, Han Ga In, Cho Bo-ah, and Ryu Hye-young on a camping trip in southern France.In the episode, Han Ga In talked about how busy she was on her wedding day when she married actor Yeon Jung Hoon.She said, "I was involved in a drama at the time. The day before my wedding, I went to shoot the drama, which didn't end until two in the morning on the day of my wedding.""To get my wedding makeup, I went to the same makeup shop where I used to get ready for the drama every day back then. I was so exhausted that I fell asleep while I was getting makeup. When I woke up, I thought I was getting ready for the drama, so I asked if it was time for me to go filming. But it was actually the time for my wedding ceremony.", she recalled, laughing.Han Ga In mentioned that the day after the wedding was hectic as well, "I was supposed to shoot the drama early in the morning. So I went to sleep right after the ceremony, got out of the house about three or four in the morning, went to the same hair and makeup shop again, and fell asleep there. I still can't remember my wedding ceremony very well. The memories are all blurry.""My husband told me how sad he was the day after the wedding when he woke up to find himself alone, without his wife.", Han Ga In recalled.The actress then revealed that Yeon Jung Hoon had to join the military soon after they returned from their honeymoon, which surprised everyone in the car.As Ra Mi Ran wondered why they decided to have a wedding when Yeon Jung Hoon was about to get enlisted, Han Ga In explained that Yeon Jung Hoon and his family wanted them to tie the knot before he joined the army.During the show, Han Ga In revealed her daughter's face for the first time after previously showing her son's face.When Han Ga In showed the cast members a photo of her adorable daughter, they all exclaimed, "Wow, she's so pretty!", "She looks like her mom!""Honestly, I think she mostly got Yeon Jung Hoon's features with a touch of mine. On the other hand, our son got my features with a little bit of Yeon Jung Hoon's. Our daughter is quite a chic girl, while our son is like a puppy.", Han Ga In proudly shared.Meanwhile, Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon married in 2005 and now have two children, an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy.(Credit= tvN Europe Outside Your Tent, 'hangaingagari' Instagram)(SBS Star)