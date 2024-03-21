뉴스
[SBS Star] KARINA ♥ Lee Jae Wook Spotted Wearing Matching Sunglasses

Published 2024.03.21 14:43 Updated 2024.03.21 14:45 View Count
2024's hottest celebrity couple KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa and actor Lee Jae Wook were spotted wearing matching sunglasses.

On March 19. KARINA took to her Instagram to give her followers an update on her life. 

With the caption, "Bangkok, I Really Like You," and popular early '00s song "I Really Like You" by girl group Jewelry, she posted lots of photos from her trip to Bangkok, Thailand. 

In these photos, KARINA was seen exploring various spots around Bangkok, looking like she is fully enjoying her time there. 
One aspect of these photos immediately grabbed the attention of fans worldwide was the white sunglasses KARINA was wearing.

Fans recalled seeing the exact same pair on Lee Jae Wook's Instagram post from last year when he shared photos of himself on a trip abroad, sporting those very sunglasses.

While it is uncertain if this was purely coincidental, speculation is rife that these sunglasses might be one of their matching items.

Fans are saying that even if those sunglasses are not intentionally matching, it still shows they have similar fashion taste, which is something fans find intriguing.
Last month, media outlet Dispatch revealed that KARINA and Lee Jae Wook were in a relationship. 

The two celebrities reportedly first met at the Prada F/W fashion event in Milan, Italy, in January. 

It's said that they instantly fell for each other upon meeting at the event and continued seeingn one another after returning to Korea. 

Upon the report's release, both KARINA and Lee Jae Wook's agencies carefully confirmed their romance. 

They mentioned that the couple had recently begun dating and were still in the process of getting to know each other, then requested understanding and respect for their privacy regarding their personal lives.
