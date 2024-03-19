뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GD·TAEYANG·DAESUNG Reunite at DAESUNG's Fan Meeting; 3-BIGBANG Returning Soon?
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] GD·TAEYANG·DAESUNG Reunite at DAESUNG's Fan Meeting; 3-BIGBANG Returning Soon?

Published 2024.03.19 17:08 Updated 2024.03.19 17:14 View Count
[SBS Star] GD·TAEYANG·DAESUNG Reunite at DAESUNG's Fan Meeting; 3-BIGBANG Returning Soon?
Fans are wondering whether the three members of K-pop boy group BIGBANG―G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, and DAESUNG―will make a comeback soon. 

On March 16 and 17, DAESUNG held his first solo fan meeting "DAESUNG FAN DAY: D's ROAD in SEOUL" at Blue Square Hall, Seoul. 

In the midst of their busy schedules, G-DRAGON and TAEYANG attended DAESUNG's fan meeting over the weekend to show their support to him, making BIGBANG fans excited. 

G-DRAGON was among the audience, while TAEYANG actually joined DAESUNG on stage.
 
It was in the evening of March 17 when G-DRAGON posted videos from DAESUNG's fan meeting on his Instagram. 

In the videos, DAESUNG was spotted energetically interacting with fans holding BIGBANG's official light sticks, G-DRAGON chuckled while watching a video of himself from the "Still Life" music video on the venue's wide screen, and TAEYANG appeared on stage alongside DAESUNG.

After greeting DAESUNG, referring to him as "my brother" while doing so, TAEYANG performed his mega-hit track "EYES, NOSE, LIPS." They also performed some BIGBANG songs together too.

Seeing the three members gathered together at one place, interacting with each other, made fans emotional; this marked the group's first public reunion in many years. 
 
BIGBANG's original member SEUNGRI departed from the group amid the Burning Sun controversy in 2019, while T.O.P officially announced his departure last year, leaving only G-DRAGON, TAEYANG and DAESUNG remaining in the team.

Although the three members have parted ways with YG Entertainment now, with the management agency they had been active as a team, expectations for a full-group comeback are rising as they are seen supporting each other and keeping the team spirit alive. 

As a result, there is significant anticipation regarding the possibility of hearing new music from BIGBANG this year.
 
(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, Online Community, D Label) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지