[SBS Star] GD·TAEYANG·DAESUNG Reunite at DAESUNG's Fan Meeting; 3-BIGBANG Returning Soon?

영배 링가링가 깜짝공연 하고 있을때 지용이도 열심히 따라부르면서 영배 응원중이였음 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ���� pic.twitter.com/BwBfhm7fxL — 쥐 (@G_0818__) March 17, 2024

Fans are wondering whether the three members of K-pop boy group BIGBANG―G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, and DAESUNG―will make a comeback soon.On March 16 and 17, DAESUNG held his first solo fan meeting "DAESUNG FAN DAY: D's ROAD in SEOUL" at Blue Square Hall, Seoul.In the midst of their busy schedules, G-DRAGON and TAEYANG attended DAESUNG's fan meeting over the weekend to show their support to him, making BIGBANG fans excited.G-DRAGON was among the audience, while TAEYANG actually joined DAESUNG on stage.It was in the evening of March 17 when G-DRAGON posted videos from DAESUNG's fan meeting on his Instagram.In the videos, DAESUNG was spotted energetically interacting with fans holding BIGBANG's official light sticks, G-DRAGON chuckled while watching a video of himself from the "Still Life" music video on the venue's wide screen, and TAEYANG appeared on stage alongside DAESUNG.After greeting DAESUNG, referring to him as "my brother" while doing so, TAEYANG performed his mega-hit track "EYES, NOSE, LIPS." They also performed some BIGBANG songs together too.Seeing the three members gathered together at one place, interacting with each other, made fans emotional; this marked the group's first public reunion in many years.BIGBANG's original member SEUNGRI departed from the group amid the Burning Sun controversy in 2019, while T.O.P officially announced his departure last year, leaving only G-DRAGON, TAEYANG and DAESUNG remaining in the team.Although the three members have parted ways with YG Entertainment now, with the management agency they had been active as a team, expectations for a full-group comeback are rising as they are seen supporting each other and keeping the team spirit alive.As a result, there is significant anticipation regarding the possibility of hearing new music from BIGBANG this year.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, Online Community, D Label)(SBS Star)