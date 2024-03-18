뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Marry My Husband' Song Ha-yoon's Sincere On-Air Speech Touches Viewers' Hearts
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Marry My Husband' Song Ha-yoon's Sincere On-Air Speech Touches Viewers' Hearts

Published 2024.03.18
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Marry My Husband' Song Ha-yoon's Sincere On-Air Speech Touches Viewers' Hearts
'Marry My Husband' star Song Ha-yoon gave a heartfelt speech during her recent TV show appearance.

On March 16, Song Ha-yoon and Lee Gi Kwang of tvN's hit drama 'Marry My Husband' guested on JTBC's television show 'Knowing Bros' and shared some behind-the-scenes stories.

In 'Marry My Husband', Song Ha-yoon portrays 'Jeong Su-min', the main character 'Kang Ji-won' (actress Park Min Young)'s best friend, who seems like the most caring friend but is always trying to take away everything good in her best friend's life.
Song Ha-yoon
During the show, Song Ha-yoon shared the dedication and hard work she poured into bringing her character to life.

The actress revealed that she had disconnected from her friends and even removed her photos from social media to get fully immersed in the role.

"Even then, it was hard to understand her sense of deficiency and desire to take what others have. So I asked a psychiatrist and consulted with criminal profilers to figure out what people like 'Jeong Su-min' are like; how they move their eyes, react, and breathe in certain situations.", Song Ha-yoon said.

She also thanked her friends, "The more I tried to isolate myself, the more my friends tried to reach out to me, even more they usually did. They were trying to protect me. Thanks to them, I was able to play the villainous character and leave without hurting myself."
Song Ha-yoon
As the show was about to end, Song Ha-yoon did something unexpected that surprised everyone in the studio.

She asked the show's cast members, "If you guys don't mind, can I say just one thing?", and then got up.
Song Ha-yoon
"I feel like sharing this while I'm on here since the chance may never come again.", the actress said, her voice trembling with emotion.

"Thanks, everyone!", she exclaimed, "Thank you so much for loving our drama! For us actors, acting is our dream. My dream came true thanks to the incredible love of the viewers, and I'm feeling mighty happy about it. I'll keep acting and continue to try to do my best. Thank you very much!"

After Song Ha-yoon finished talking, 'Knowing Bros' cast members applauded her; one of them, comedian Kim Young-chul, teared up, making the moment even more touching.
 
Following the broadcast, Song Ha-yoon's unexpected action went viral; many online users left supportive comments for the actress, such as, "Why am I crying?", "I can tell she really cares about acting. That is so touching.", "I hope she will succeed more from now on."
Song Ha-yoon
(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros, 'tvN_drama' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
