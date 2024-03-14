뉴스
[SBS Star] "Siwan & Hyung Sik Recently Told Me..." Kim Dong Jun Says ZE:A Members Are like Family to Him
K-pop boy group ZE:A's member Kim Dong Jun shared his feelings about the members of ZE:A being family to him.

Recently, Kim Dong Jun had an interview with the press to discuss his recently-ended series "Korea-Khitan War."
During the interview, Kim Dong Jun revealed the messages of support he received from Yim Siwan and Park Hyung Sik during the filming of the series. 

Kim Dong Jun said, "Siwan hyung and I frequently chat on the phone. While I was busy filming the series, he called me to tell me, 'I love the way you are portraying yourself. And it seems like you've made a great decision to join 'Korea-Khitan War.' Filming for 'Korea-Khitan War' dragged on for ages, so I told him we should catch up after I finish shooting. The funny thing is, that was last year! But his call really boosted my spirits."

He continued, "I also said to Hyung Sik that we should meet up after my filming for 'Korea-Khitan War' ends. The last time we spoke, we were like, 'It's interesting that our projects are aired on the same day. But it's a relief that they're not aired at the same time.' Now that both of our projects―'Korea-Khitan War' and 'Doctor Slump'―have ended, we can wholeheartedly support each other." then laughed. 
Following that, Kim Dong Jun told what the members of ZE:A mean to him. 

Kim Dong Jun stated, "They are friends like no other in the world. They've been with me from my teens to my thirties. We don't get to see each other as often as we would like to because when one finishes a project, another one starts. But nothing gives me a greater strength than support from those people that are closest to me."

He went on, "Since I've known them for such a long time, I know how they feel just by looking at them on TV. If, just say, there is a moment of silence for 3 seconds when we talk on the phone, I can roughly feel their emotions in those three seconds. It's honestly so fascinating and fun to watch each other act. They're like family to me."
ZE:A is a K-pop group which debuted in January 2010. 

(Credit= Online Community, MAJOR9) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
