[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA ♥ Yong Jun-hyung Seen Walking Around Holding Hands in Bangkok
[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA ♥ Yong Jun-hyung Seen Walking Around Holding Hands in Bangkok

Published 2024.03.12 11:32
[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA ♥ Yong Jun-hyung Seen Walking Around Holding Hands in Bangkok
K-pop artist couple HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung were seen on a cute date in Bangkok, Thailand. 

Recently, a 10-second video of HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung was uploaded online. 

In the released video, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung were strolling down the streets of Bangkok, looking like they are on vacation there.

They both wore casual outfits, really embracing that vacation vibe; they did not bother to wear hats or masks to cover their faces as well.

They seemed like they were just enjoying each other's company, holding hands tightly and chatting away.

HyunA was also spotted giving Yong Jun-hyung loving looks and even resting her hand on his shoulder as they walked about. 
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung
Back on January 18, both HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung simultaneously posted the same photo on their Instagram. 

The photo depicted them walking hand in hand on the beach, captured from behind. 

Along with the photo, HyunA added a couple with a heart in the middle emoji in the caption, almost as if announcing to the world that they were in a relationship.

At first, some thought it might be another one of their collaboration, but soon after, Yong Jun-hyung confirmed their relationship via an online fan community. 

While the couple did not disclose their official start date, their outfits in the photo suggested their romantic relationship since at least the summer; about half a year after HyunA broke up with her 6-year ex-boyfriend K-pop artist DAWN in December 2022. 

HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung were under the same label CUBE Entertainment in the past, and collaborated for a song 'Change' in 2010. 
 
(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지