[SBS Star] "I Fart All the Time" Yeon Jung Hoon Says He Is No Longer Concerned About His On-Screen Image

Actor Yeon Jung Hoon shared that he is less worried about his on-screen image now.On March 10 episode of KBS' television show "2 Days & 1 Night," the six members' trip to Ganghwa-gun, Incheon, was shown.In this episode, they were seen choosing a big penalty each, then assigning one to each member by spinning a roulette wheel.DIN DIN proposed a tough penalty, which was watching the sunrise from the peak of Mani Mountain, and Yoo Seonho was the unfortunate one who received DIN DIN's penalty.The next morning, Yoo Seonho hiked Mani Mountain early in the morning and watched the beautiful sunrise from the peak.While watching the sunrise, Yoo Seonho proudly exclaimed, "This is so stunning. It's actually a penalty that you guys didn't get to see the sunrise, hyungs."Then, he suddenly confessed to the camera operator, "I farted about four times on my way up here."Laughing, the camera operator responded, "Well, I did have a moment of suspicion," adding to the amusement.Once Yoo Seonho got down, he joined the other members, and they headed to a market nearby to have some breakfast.While they were on their way to the market in a car, Yoo Seonho commented, "Hyungs, I need to fart."To this, Yeon Jung Hoon commented, "Oh, speaking of farts, I farted a lot last night."Kim Jong-min replied, "Yeah, you farted toward me! Your butt was facing my face!"Yeon Jung Hoon laughed and responded, "Well, I let my farts slip out in all directions," adding, "I don't really care at this point, you know," eliciting laughter from everyone in the car.(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night)(SBS Star)