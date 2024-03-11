뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Fart All the Time" Yeon Jung Hoon Says He Is No Longer Concerned About His On-Screen Image
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Fart All the Time" Yeon Jung Hoon Says He Is No Longer Concerned About His On-Screen Image

Published 2024.03.11 18:19 Updated 2024.03.11 18:25 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Fart All the Time" Yeon Jung Hoon Says He Is No Longer Concerned About His On-Screen Image
Actor Yeon Jung Hoon shared that he is less worried about his on-screen image now. 

On March 10 episode of KBS' television show "2 Days & 1 Night," the six members' trip to Ganghwa-gun, Incheon, was shown. 

In this episode, they were seen choosing a big penalty each, then assigning one to each member by spinning a roulette wheel. 

DIN DIN proposed a tough penalty, which was watching the sunrise from the peak of Mani Mountain, and Yoo Seonho was the unfortunate one who received DIN DIN's penalty. 
2 Days & 1 Night
2 Days & 1 Night
The next morning, Yoo Seonho hiked Mani Mountain early in the morning and watched the beautiful sunrise from the peak. 

While watching the sunrise, Yoo Seonho proudly exclaimed, "This is so stunning. It's actually a penalty that you guys didn't get to see the sunrise, hyungs." 

Then, he suddenly confessed to the camera operator, "I farted about four times on my way up here."  

Laughing, the camera operator responded, "Well, I did have a moment of suspicion," adding to the amusement. 
2 Days & 1 Night
2 Days & 1 Night
Once Yoo Seonho got down, he joined the other members, and they headed to a market nearby to have some breakfast. 

While they were on their way to the market in a car, Yoo Seonho commented, "Hyungs, I need to fart." 

To this, Yeon Jung Hoon commented, "Oh, speaking of farts, I farted a lot last night." 

Kim Jong-min replied, "Yeah, you farted toward me! Your butt was facing my face!" 

Yeon Jung Hoon laughed and responded, "Well, I let my farts slip out in all directions," adding, "I don't really care at this point, you know," eliciting laughter from everyone in the car. 
2 Days & 1 Night
2 Days & 1 Night
2 Days & 1 Night
(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지