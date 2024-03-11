뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Yeon Jung Hoon ♥' Han Ga In Reveals More Videos of Her Two Adorable Children
Published 2024.03.11 14:38 View Count
Actress Han Ga In delighted fans by sharing more cute videos of her two children. 

On March 10 episode of tvN's "Europe Outside Your Tent 4," the cast members were seen enjoying their time in southern France. 

Han Ga In, being an early riser, headed downstairs to the living room where she comfortably settled on the sofa to watch videos of her kids until the others woke up.

In one video, her son Je-woo danced around before casually mentioning his fondness for Beethoven's "Fate Symphony." 

Then, her daughter Je-yi said to him, 'I gave you the banana first!' And he playfully mimicked the melody of "Fate Symphony" while saying "banana."
Han Ga In
Han Ga In
After that, Han Ga In watched another video featuring Je-woo; in this video, Han Ga In asked Je-woo, "What will happen when I get older?" 

His response was, "You'll turn a hundred and then die." Surprised, Han Ga In questioned him further, "What if I die?" 

Je-woo calmly replied, "I'll become an adult." 

When she asked, "Can you live without me?" Je-woo confidently responded, "Yeah!" 

His casual attitude brought laughter to Han Ga In.

Watching the videos, Han Ga In burst into laughter and commented, "Gosh, he's so cute!" 
Han Ga In
After dating each other for about two years, Han Ga In and actor Yeon Jung Hoon got married in May 2005. 

They have two children; Je-yi was born in 2016, and Je-woo in 2019. 

This is actually not the first time the actress has shared glimpses of her family; in the last broadcast of "Europe Outside Your Tent 4," Han Ga In revealed pictures of her son Je-woo, which drew attention for his good looks. 

This time, she also revealed her daughter Je-yi's face for the first time, adding to the excitement.
Han Ga In
(Credit= tvN Europe Outside Your Tent 4) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지