뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Hye Won Posts a Video of Lee Jang-woo Boasting Amazing Singing Skills at a Private Event
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Cho Hye Won Posts a Video of Lee Jang-woo Boasting Amazing Singing Skills at a Private Event

Published 2024.03.11 11:45 View Count
[SBS Star] Cho Hye Won Posts a Video of Lee Jang-woo Boasting Amazing Singing Skills at a Private Event
Actress Cho Hye Won posted a video of her boyfriend Lee Jang-woo unexpectedly showcasing his impressive singing skills at a private event that they attended together. 

On March 10, Cho Hye Won updated her Instagram with a new video with the title, "Uncle Jang-woo sings Kim Kyung Ho's 'Forbidden Love' at a baby's first birthday celebration party." 

In the video, the host MC Dingdong gets announcer Jo Jungsik and Lee Jang-woo to stand in front of the guests. 

Then, he asks Jo Jungsik what kind of song Lee Jang-woo can sing the best, hoping to get Lee Jang-woo to sing. 

Jo Jungsik playfully chooses a challenging song―Forbidden Love―then laughs. 
 

MC Dingdong starts to search for an instrumental right away, while Lee Jang-woo goes, "Seriously?" 

When the instrumental begins to play, Lee Jang-woo laughs and says, "Is this happening for real? I'm singing 'Forbidden Love' at a baby's first birthday celebration party? This is insane. Dear birthday baby, I'm so sorry!" 

Cho Hye Won, who is filming everything, also comments, "Really?" 

Afterward, Lee Jang-woo begins singing the song. He chuckles midway through, finding the situation amusing, but he delivers a flawless performance nonetheless.

Released in 1997, "Forbidden Love" is known for its complexity. 

It is difficult to sing due to its wide vocal range, emotional intensity, technical demands and requirements for precise breath control. 

Even though Lee Jang-woo was not prepared for the performance, he impressed everybody with his singing skills and emotional depth. 
Cho Hye Won and Lee Jang-woo
Lee Jang-woo and Cho Hye Won went public with their relationship last June. 

Their agencies explained that they met while filming "My Only One" in 2018; despite knowing each other for around five years, their friendship evolved into romance fairly recently.

(Credit= 'hye1_jo' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지