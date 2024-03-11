[SBS Star] Cho Hye Won Posts a Video of Lee Jang-woo Boasting Amazing Singing Skills at a Private Event

이미지 확대하기

Actress Cho Hye Won posted a video of her boyfriend Lee Jang-woo unexpectedly showcasing his impressive singing skills at a private event that they attended together.On March 10, Cho Hye Won updated her Instagram with a new video with the title, "Uncle Jang-woo sings Kim Kyung Ho's 'Forbidden Love' at a baby's first birthday celebration party."In the video, the host MC Dingdong gets announcer Jo Jungsik and Lee Jang-woo to stand in front of the guests.Then, he asks Jo Jungsik what kind of song Lee Jang-woo can sing the best, hoping to get Lee Jang-woo to sing.Jo Jungsik playfully chooses a challenging song―Forbidden Love―then laughs.MC Dingdong starts to search for an instrumental right away, while Lee Jang-woo goes, "Seriously?"When the instrumental begins to play, Lee Jang-woo laughs and says, "Is this happening for real? I'm singing 'Forbidden Love' at a baby's first birthday celebration party? This is insane. Dear birthday baby, I'm so sorry!"Cho Hye Won, who is filming everything, also comments, "Really?"Afterward, Lee Jang-woo begins singing the song. He chuckles midway through, finding the situation amusing, but he delivers a flawless performance nonetheless.Released in 1997, "Forbidden Love" is known for its complexity.It is difficult to sing due to its wide vocal range, emotional intensity, technical demands and requirements for precise breath control.Even though Lee Jang-woo was not prepared for the performance, he impressed everybody with his singing skills and emotional depth.Lee Jang-woo and Cho Hye Won went public with their relationship last June.Their agencies explained that they met while filming "My Only One" in 2018; despite knowing each other for around five years, their friendship evolved into romance fairly recently.(Credit= 'hye1_jo' Instagram)(SBS Star)