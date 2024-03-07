[SBS Star] Yoo Teo Chokes Up Mentioning His Wife Nikki S. Lee & Reveals His Lifelong Promise to Her

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yoo Teo shared details about a romantic love story with his wife, photographer Nikki S. Lee.On the March 6 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Yoo Teo guested and talked about his wife, Nikki S. Lee.During the show, Yoo Teo said he promised his wife to be by her side every day at 4 pm for the rest of his life.He explained, "Nikki was someone who had lived freely as a single until the age of 37, and her lifestyle changed drastically with marriage. She was feeling extremely uneasy and cried a lot, and she even fainted at times.""I had to do something, even if that meant putting my career aside for a while. The worst times for her were from 4 to 7 pm. Whatever project I was on, I insisted that I couldn't work those hours since I had to be there for Nikki.", Yoo Teo said.The actor added that being there and consistently communicating with Nikki S. Lee helped her get through what she was going through.The host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok said, "Wow, 'I'll be there for you at 4 pm.'. They could make a romantic ballad out of it.", which made Yoo Teo chuckle.The actor then shared how his wife helped him pursue his dreams, even during the most challenging times."I've been unsuccessful as an actor for too long. Once, in 2017, my bank account was completely empty. We managed to cover the living expenses with Nikki's earnings, but I still felt awful.", he said.Yoo Teo remembered when he went to the supermarket with his wife and saw her put down the grapes she had picked because of their financial situation."I'll do everything I can to make sure that never happens again.", he said, choked up.Another host, entertainer Cho Se-ho, asked, "You can have as many grapes as you want now, right?", to lighten the mood."We have a lot in our fridge.", the actor replied, bringing joy to the hosts.Meanwhile, Yoo Teo married Nikki S. Lee, who is 11 years older than him, in 2006.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)