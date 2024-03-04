뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Being Part of the Group Is My Pride" Yuri Describes What Girls' Generation Means to Her
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Being Part of the Group Is My Pride" Yuri Describes What Girls' Generation Means to Her

Published 2024.03.04 18:18 View Count
[SBS Star] "Being Part of the Group Is My Pride" Yuri Describes What Girls' Generation Means to Her
Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared the importance and pride she feels in being a member of Girls' Generation.

On March 4, Yuri sat down for an interview with the press to discuss the upcoming drama movie 'Dolphin,' which marks her debut as a lead in a film.

'Dolphin' is a story about a woman in her 30s named 'Na-young' who is afraid of change in life but gains courage to leap into the world through the joy she accidentally discovers.

Regarding the recent VIP premiere event where her group member Yoona attended, Yuri said, "After watching the movie, Yoona told me how much she enjoyed it. She said it brought peace to her mind. She also mentioned that I was just 'Na-young' herself." 

She continued to boast about the support from Yoona, "She was like, 'I'm so happy that you chose this movie and this role, because it fits you perfectly.'" 
Yuri
As they touched upon the topic of Girls' Generation, one reporter asked Yuri about her feelings on being a member of the group.

Yuri replied, "I'm really happy to be part of the group. I particularly cherish the 'perfect balance' among us. We each bring our own uniqueness, yet we're all within the same age range. It's fun being with them."

She continued, "All the girls are genuinely kind as well. Despite all the rough moments we've been in, they're so pure. There's no one with ill intentions or jealousy, behaving as if they want to bring you down. We always say that your success is my success. Since we were young, we've gone through a lot of ups and downs together. When I see the other members doing well, it motivates me to work even harder. We push and pull each other, and we're influenced positively by one another."
Yuri
Then, Yuri noted that unlike in the past, she no longer feels pressured about the title of 'Girls' Generation' that follows her around everywhere. 

"Nowadays, I'd proudly say that being part of Girls' Generation is my pride. Whenever I feel lonely or frustrated, the thought that 'Yes, I'm part of Girls' Generation' is more reassuring than anything else in the world." she stated, her eyes shining. 

"The past is the past, you know. The days when I used to feel pressured about being a member of Girls' Generation are long gone. What matters to me now is the present. I'm thankful for all the love and support. That's why I'm always keen on showing different sides of myself, to keep growing and evolving." she concluded.
Yuri
(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지