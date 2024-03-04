[SBS Star] "Being Part of the Group Is My Pride" Yuri Describes What Girls' Generation Means to Her

이미지 확대하기

Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared the importance and pride she feels in being a member of Girls' Generation.On March 4, Yuri sat down for an interview with the press to discuss the upcoming drama movie 'Dolphin,' which marks her debut as a lead in a film.'Dolphin' is a story about a woman in her 30s named 'Na-young' who is afraid of change in life but gains courage to leap into the world through the joy she accidentally discovers.Regarding the recent VIP premiere event where her group member Yoona attended, Yuri said, "After watching the movie, Yoona told me how much she enjoyed it. She said it brought peace to her mind. She also mentioned that I was just 'Na-young' herself."She continued to boast about the support from Yoona, "She was like, 'I'm so happy that you chose this movie and this role, because it fits you perfectly.'"As they touched upon the topic of Girls' Generation, one reporter asked Yuri about her feelings on being a member of the group.Yuri replied, "I'm really happy to be part of the group. I particularly cherish the 'perfect balance' among us. We each bring our own uniqueness, yet we're all within the same age range. It's fun being with them."She continued, "All the girls are genuinely kind as well. Despite all the rough moments we've been in, they're so pure. There's no one with ill intentions or jealousy, behaving as if they want to bring you down. We always say that your success is my success. Since we were young, we've gone through a lot of ups and downs together. When I see the other members doing well, it motivates me to work even harder. We push and pull each other, and we're influenced positively by one another."Then, Yuri noted that unlike in the past, she no longer feels pressured about the title of 'Girls' Generation' that follows her around everywhere."Nowadays, I'd proudly say that being part of Girls' Generation is my pride. Whenever I feel lonely or frustrated, the thought that 'Yes, I'm part of Girls' Generation' is more reassuring than anything else in the world." she stated, her eyes shining."The past is the past, you know. The days when I used to feel pressured about being a member of Girls' Generation are long gone. What matters to me now is the present. I'm thankful for all the love and support. That's why I'm always keen on showing different sides of myself, to keep growing and evolving." she concluded.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)