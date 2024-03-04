[SBS Star] 'Mother of Two' Han Ga In Shakes Her Head at the Idea of Having Another Child

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ga In, a mother of two, recalled what it was like when she first became a mom after revealing that she had no intention of having a third child.A new episode of tvN's television show 'Europe Outside Your Tent' season 4 aired on March 3; this season follows actresses Ra Mi Ran, Han Ga In, Cho Bo-ah, and Ryu Hye-young on their camping trip in southern France.While the four were at a crêpe place waiting for their order, Han Ga In saw a toddler walking barefoot on the street, holding hands with their mother.The baby was so cute that Han Ga In could not help but say, "Aww!"Next to her, Ra Mi Ran jokingly asked, "Why don't you have another child? You seem to like babies a lot!""Ugh!", Han Ga In exclaimed and playfully leaned over to Ra Mi Ran as if she were about to faint; "What a terrifying idea! It's like a horror movie.", she uttered."They say a third child is a blessing, but I never thought about having one.", Han Ga In added and shook her head.Han Ga In then shared what it was like being a new mom, saying, "When I had my first child, I didn't know much about parenting. She was crying a lot, and I couldn't put her to sleep, so I used to cry when she cried."She continued, "About a week after my daughter and I came home from the postnatal care center, she started crying non-stop without sleeping. She was crying so hard that I thought she had a serious problem. She wasn't just crying. She was screaming and crying. I told my husband we needed to go to the emergency room.""So, did you show her to a doctor? What was the problem?", asked Ryu Hye-young."Yes, we went to the hospital, and guess what? My daughter became fine once we got there. She suddenly fell asleep!", Han Ga In said, and everyone at the table burst into laughter.Meanwhile, Han Ga In married actor Yeon Jung Hoon in 2005.The couple has two kids, a daughter, and a son, born in 2016 and 2019.(Credit= tvN Europe Outside Your Tent, 'hangaingagari' Instagram)(SBS Star)