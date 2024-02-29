뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Couldn't See My Future Past 35" Yoo Teo Tells How His Wife Nikki S. Lee Saved Him
[SBS Star] "I Couldn't See My Future Past 35" Yoo Teo Tells How His Wife Nikki S. Lee Saved Him

Published 2024.02.29
[SBS Star] "I Couldn't See My Future Past 35" Yoo Teo Tells How His Wife Nikki S. Lee Saved Him
Actor Yoo Teo expressed love and gratitude for his wife, photographer Nikki S. Lee.

On February 29, Yoo Teo had an interview with a news outlet about his project, 'Past Lives', set to premiere in Korea on March 6.

'Past Lives' by Korean-Canadian director Celine Song is a bilingual film that includes both Korean and English languages.

This romantic drama film begins with 'Na Young' (American actress Greta Lee) and 'Hae Sung' (Yoo Teo) as 12-year-olds living in Seoul who have a crush on each other; then, the two lose contact as 'Na Young' emigrates to Toronto, Canada with her family.

24 years later, 'Na Young' and 'Hae Sung' reunite in New York, United States, and look back on their relationship that sometimes seemed to have ended but never did.
Yoo Teo
Celine Song explains the relationship between 'Na Young' and 'Hae Sung' as the Korean word 'inyeon' (fate, specifically when referring to relationships between people), which appears in untranslated Korean in the film.

Yoo Teo shared that this aspect grabbed his attention upon reading the film's script, "'Inyeon' is a concept in Eastern philosophy commonly used in Korea. I was fascinated by how the scenario was designed to introduce this concept to Western audiences and help them understand it without extra effort."

"I thought it would be important for me to fully comprehend and embody the meaning of 'inyeon' to deliver a performance without any regrets.", the actor added.
Yoo Teo
During the interview, Yoo Teo talked about his real-life 'inyeon', Nikki S. Lee; "We are a match made in heaven.", he said.

Yoo Teo, who struggled for years at the beginning of his acting career, said, "I used to think I was fine with pursuing acting jobs without being socially recognized, but I couldn't see my future past age 35. I used to think I'd be gone when I turned 36."

"And then Nikki came into my life and became my savior. She is the kind of person who is strongly grounded in this world, and I'm just a clown floating in the air.", he said, expressing deep affection for his wife.

Meanwhile, Yoo Teo tied the knot with Nikki S. Lee, who is 11 years older than him, in 2006.
Yoo Teo
(Credit= CJ ENM, 'nikkislee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
