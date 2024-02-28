[SBS Star] Lee Gi Kwang Mentions His Criticized Performance in a Scene from 'Marry My Husband'

이미지 확대하기

Actor/K-pop boy group Highlight member Lee Gi Kwang discussed a scene from 'Marry My Husband' that made some people question his acting abilities.On the February 27 broadcast of SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart VS', Lee Gi Kwang guested and talked about his role in tvN's recently ended drama 'Marry My Husband'.Lee Gi Kwang portrayed 'Baek Eun-ho', a handsome and popular chef who used to be the high school classmate of the main character, 'Kang Ji-won' (actress Park Min Young); following their reunion, he tells 'Kang Ji-won' he had feelings for her in the past.During the show, Lee Gi Kwang talked about the popularity 'Marry My Husband' has brought him."Even though I only had a small part in the drama, I gained about forty thousand new followers on my social media account. Plus, the amount of engagement on my posts has tripled compared to before.", he said and playfully added, "I could use more. I want to become extremely popular."Lee Gi Kwang mentioned that he put extra effort into his appearance to play the character described as good-looking in the original web novel, which was also adapted into a webcomic."When filming a drama, the camera captures everything, from my facial expressions to the movements of my eyes. So I made sure to give my skin some extra attention. I drank plenty of water and exercised a lot."During the show, Lee Gi Kwang mentioned a scene in the drama that got him criticized for his imperfect use of the Busan dialect.Although the plot mainly takes place in Seoul, 'Baek Eun-ho' and 'Kang Ji-won' are from Busan, a city in the southeast region known for its distinctive dialect."In one scene, my character, who speaks Busan dialect, shouts that he used to love Park Min Young's character. We filmed it in the evening in Cheonggyecheon (a long stream in downtown Seoul).", he explained, adding, "Most guys don't shout it when they tell someone they love them. The thought of doing this scene was embarrassing already.""On top of that, many people passed by the area while we were shooting the scene. When I shouted the line, people started staring at me, wondering what I was doing. I was so overwhelmed that a cold sweat ran down my back."He also said that his hometown is Gwangju, a city in the southwest region, and explained that the dialect spoken there is very different from the Busan dialect."I practiced hard, but it was challenging to perfect the Busan dialect because the intonation of it is different from that of the Gwangju dialect. Maybe I mixed up the intonations from both dialects in the scene.", he admitted with a grin.(Credit= SBS Strong Heart VS, tvN Marry My Husband)(SBS Star)