[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook's Past Remark About Love Gets Revisited Following Dating News with aespa KARINA

Actor Lee Jae Wook's past remark about love, dating and marriage resurfaced following his dating news with KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa.In the morning of February 27, media outlet Dispatch reported that Lee Jae Wook and KARINA are romantically involved.According to Dispatch, Lee Jae Wook met for the first time at the Prada F/W fashion event that took place in Milan, Italy, in January.They reportedly fell in love at first sight from the moment they encountered each other at the event, then continued going on dates after returning to Korea in between their hectic schedule.About three hours after the report was released, both Lee Jae Wook and KARINA's agencies confirmed their relationship.They stated, "The couple has recently started dating and is still getting to know one another. As this involves their private lives, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect."After this, fans dug up this one particular video of Lee Jae Wook from the winter of 2022 when he appeared on tvN's television show 'House on Wheels 4,' that helped them to get a good idea of what he may be like as a boyfriend.At that time, actor Sung Dong-il asked Lee Jae Wook whether he finds marriage or his career as an actor more important, and he said it was marriage without hesitating for a single second.About his answer, Lee Jae Wook explained, "I think I would feel too upset and sad if I had no spouse in this long life. I believe marriage will allow me to have someone who will always be on my side. She's a person who I will grow old and have children together. She'll also love me the way I am, and we can lean on each other when life gives us a hard time. That's the kind of life I wish to have."Curious, Sung Dong-il then asked, "You earlier said that you aren't dating anyone now, but I'm sure there were times when you were in love. How do you express your feelings to the person you love?"To this, Lee Jae Wook answered, "I tend to just give her everything I got." which got Sung Dong-il jokingly go, "In that case, do you try to get all those things back if it didn't work out between you two in the end?"Lee Jae Wook laughed and shyly replied, "Well, because I did my best in our relationship, I never really look back on it or have feelings for her after our breakup."Upon discovering how romantic guy Lee Jae Wook is, fans are saying things like, "Awww! It looks like he'll treat KARINA well," "Wow, he genuinely seems nice. What a sweet guy," "He's the best kind of boyfriend that anybody could ever ask for. You've chosen the right one, KARINA!" and so on.(Credit= tvN House on Wheels 4, 'katarinabluu' 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram)(SBS Star)