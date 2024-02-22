뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Sang at His Wedding, and..." Kim Bum-soo Tells How Hyun Bin Appeared in His New MV
Published 2024.02.22
Singer Kim Bum-soo shared how he was able to cast actor Hyun Bin and another actor, Yoo Yeon Seok, in his new music videos.

On February 16, Kim Bum-soo had an interview with a news outlet about his ninth studio album 'Journey' which is soon to be released.

During the interview, Kim Bum-soo shared how musicians like Lim Heon Il, Lee Sang Soon, Choi Yu Ree, and Sunwoojunga participated in this album.

"I was looking for some amazing tunes for this album, but I wasn't sure what kind of music it should have. Looking through the songs I've been loving lately, I noticed that I liked certain artists' music and that their songs have lyrics that stood out."

"After realizing it, I wanted to create an album filled with tracks that have exquisite lyrics like a book of poems. I reached out to those musicians I liked and asked them to work with me on this album, and they agreed, fortunately."
Kim Bum-soo
A pre-released track from the album, 'The World of You', gained attention for featuring Hyun Bin in its music video.

The singer explained how he was able to cast Hyun Bin in the music video, beginning with how they got to know each other.

"We aren't particularly close. I sang a song for a drama where he played the lead, and I've been rooting for him quietly ever since. Then Hyun Bin asked me to sing at his wedding, and I accepted with a happy heart. That's how we got acquainted.", Kim Bum-soo recalled.
Kim Bum-soo
"While making 'The World of You', I couldn't erase the thought that Hyun Bin would be perfect for the music video. So I asked him to be in it, and thankfully, he readily agreed."

Kim Bum-soo also mentioned Yoo Yeon Seok, who appeared in the music video for 'Journey', the title track of his new album.

"I had fewer connections with Yoo Yeon Seok. But Phenomenotes, the producer I worked with, knew Yoo Yeon Seok personally. He told me the actor liked my music and occasionally attended my concerts. During the making of 'Journey', I thought about Yoo Yeon Seok and how well his image would fit the song. So I asked him to be in the music video through the producer.", Kim Bum-soo shared with a smile.
Kim Bum-soo
Kim Bum-soo's ninth studio album, 'Journey', is scheduled to release on February 22 at 6 pm (KST).

(Credit= Young Entertainment, '범수의 세계' YouTube, VAST Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
