[SBS Star] "I Lived in China for 10 Years and..." Kim Go-eun Says Being an Actress Was Not Actually Her Dream
Published 2024.02.22 11:38 View Count
Actress Kim Go-eun shared that being an actress was not actually her dream at first. 

On February 21, Kim Go-eun and her movie 'Exhuma' co-star Yoo Hae-jin joined producer Na Young-seok's YouTube show. 

On this day, Kim Go-eun discussed her earlier years when Na Young-seok asked, "I understand you spent quite some time in a countryside village in China during your childhood. Could you share more about that experience?"

Nodding, Kim Go-eun revealed, "Ah, yes. I did indeed. I went there when I was 4 years old for my dad's work, and came back to Korea when I was 14."  
Kim Go-eun
Then, Kim Go-eun mentioned that her Korean was not particularly fluent during that time, and credited her parents for ensuring she did not completely forget the language.

"My parents enforced a no-Chinese policy at home. We also used to borrow Korean entertainment shows or dramas videotapes. There were a lot of videotapes in China, so we had easy access to them. I remember watching things like 'Nonstop' back then."

When Yoo Hae-jin said, "Back in those days, Chinese must've been easier for you," Kim Go-eun agreed, saying, "You're right. Especially because I lived in an area where there were no foreigners."

To his question that followed, which was, "Are you still fluent in Chinese then? Like... Are you good enough to go and live in China?" Kim Go-eun laughed and stated, "No." 

The actress said further, "I stumble over my words. I've forgotten a bunch of words. But I might be able to speak somewhat decently if it's an emergency situation or something." then chuckled. 
Kim Go-eun
After that, Na Young-seok asked, "So, what got you interested in acting as a career?" 

Kim Go-eun answered, "When I was young, I had loads of DVDs at home. My dad was crazy about movies, and we watched a ton together. So, it just felt like I was always drawn to the world of films and dramas. Honestly, I wanted to be part of creating them rather than being in front of the camera at first." 

Laughing, she added, "But yeah, I somehow ended up being an actress."
 

(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
