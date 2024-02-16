[SBS Star] Lee Hanee Sports a Happy Smile After Receiving a Special Gift from Her Daughter

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Hanee was deeply moved by her daughter Ah-ri's surprise gift sent to her and her co-workers.On February 15, a video was released on Lee Hanee's YouTube channel, featuring the behind-the-scenes footage of MBC's drama 'Knight Flower.'In this footage, Lee Hanee was seen spotting a coffee truck, with her daughter's name written on it, on the set during her break from shooting.When she saw it, the actress could not contain her laughter.The banner on the coffee truck, seemingly sent by Lee Hanee's family, caught attention with its cute messages.The messages said, "Please make sure you capture the beautiful sides of my wonderful mom with your cameras. Love, daughter Ah-ri," and "Enjoy the refreshing drinks. Ah-ri will join you once she grows up a bit more."Seeing this, Lee Hanee exclaimed, "How did our daughter send me this coffee truck? This is a moment I never imagined would come," as she smiled widely.After finishing her action scenes following that, Lee Hanee proudly told the production crew on site, "My daughter sent us a coffee truck today. Do help yourselves."She snapped some photos in front of the coffee truck as well, cherishing this special moment.Furthermore, Lee Hanee gifted matching T-shirts to the hardworking actors and crew on set, and these shirts were also sent by her daughter along with the coffee truck.The black shirts featured the English title of the drama 'Knight Flower' on the front and the names of the actors and crew on the back, adding extra significance to the gesture.Lee Hanee's co-star Lee Jong Won expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "This is truly touching. I'll cherish it. Sunbae-nim, you went above and beyond by arranging these memorable T-shirts. Thank you," very touched by her gift.Seeing the staff wearing the T-shirts, Lee Hanee looked pleased and commented, "Today feels complete with the coffee truck and the T-shirts sent by our daughter," then showed a satisfied smile.Back in November 2021, Lee Hanee confirmed that she was in a relationship with a businessman.At the time, she revealed that she met him met through a mutual friend in the beginning of that year.They married each other in December 2021, then welcomed a new member of their family―Ah-ri―in June 2022.(Credit= '하늬모하늬' YouTube)(SBS Star)