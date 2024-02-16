뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hanee Sports a Happy Smile After Receiving a Special Gift from Her Daughter
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Hanee Sports a Happy Smile After Receiving a Special Gift from Her Daughter

Published 2024.02.16 11:16 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Hanee Sports a Happy Smile After Receiving a Special Gift from Her Daughter
Actress Lee Hanee was deeply moved by her daughter Ah-ri's surprise gift sent to her and her co-workers. 

On February 15, a video was released on Lee Hanee's YouTube channel, featuring the behind-the-scenes footage of MBC's drama 'Knight Flower.' 

In this footage, Lee Hanee was seen spotting a coffee truck, with her daughter's name written on it, on the set during her break from shooting. 

When she saw it, the actress could not contain her laughter.
Lee Hanee
The banner on the coffee truck, seemingly sent by Lee Hanee's family, caught attention with its cute messages. 

The messages said, "Please make sure you capture the beautiful sides of my wonderful mom with your cameras. Love, daughter Ah-ri," and "Enjoy the refreshing drinks. Ah-ri will join you once she grows up a bit more."

Seeing this, Lee Hanee exclaimed, "How did our daughter send me this coffee truck? This is a moment I never imagined would come," as she smiled widely.

After finishing her action scenes following that, Lee Hanee proudly told the production crew on site, "My daughter sent us a coffee truck today. Do help yourselves." 

She snapped some photos in front of the coffee truck as well, cherishing this special moment. 
Lee Hanee
Furthermore, Lee Hanee gifted matching T-shirts to the hardworking actors and crew on set, and these shirts were also sent by her daughter along with the coffee truck. 

The black shirts featured the English title of the drama 'Knight Flower' on the front and the names of the actors and crew on the back, adding extra significance to the gesture.

Lee Hanee's co-star Lee Jong Won expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "This is truly touching. I'll cherish it. Sunbae-nim, you went above and beyond by arranging these memorable T-shirts. Thank you," very touched by her gift.

Seeing the staff wearing the T-shirts, Lee Hanee looked pleased and commented, "Today feels complete with the coffee truck and the T-shirts sent by our daughter," then showed a satisfied smile.
 

Back in November 2021, Lee Hanee confirmed that she was in a relationship with a businessman.

At the time, she revealed that she met him met through a mutual friend in the beginning of that year. 

They married each other in December 2021, then welcomed a new member of their family―Ah-ri―in June 2022. 

(Credit= '하늬모하늬' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS뉴스
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지