[SBS Star] PHOTO COLLECTION: Rising Stars Brighten Up Hanlim Arts High School's Graduation
[SBS Star] PHOTO COLLECTION: Rising Stars Brighten Up Hanlim Arts High School's Graduation

Published 2024.02.08 17:33 Updated 2024.02.08 17:46 View Count
[SBS Star] PHOTO COLLECTION: Rising Stars Brighten Up Hanlim Arts High School's Graduation
On February 8, Hanlim Arts High School, a well-known arts school in Seoul, held their graduation ceremony. 

On this day, DOHOON of TWS, MINJE of ALL(H)OURS, YUNGYU of 8TURN, SENA of ADYA and actress JO EUN HYEING attended the event to celebrate their last day at high school; their attendance added even more festive atmosphere to the ceremony. 
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지