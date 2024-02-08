[SBS Star] PHOTO COLLECTION: Rising Stars Brighten Up Hanlim Arts High School's Graduation

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

On February 8, Hanlim Arts High School, a well-known arts school in Seoul, held their graduation ceremony.On this day, DOHOON of TWS, MINJE of ALL(H)OURS, YUNGYU of 8TURN, SENA of ADYA and actress JO EUN HYEING attended the event to celebrate their last day at high school; their attendance added even more festive atmosphere to the ceremony.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)