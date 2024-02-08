[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Laughs as She Recalls How Her Husband Reacted When They Met Gong Myung

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Ha Seon remembered when she and her husband, actor Ryu Su Young, came across another actor Gong Myung.On February 8, Gong Myung guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show to discuss his latest film, 'Citizen of a Kind'.Park Ha Seon, the host, brought up her experience working with the actor in tvN's drama 'Drinking Solo' (2016); the two shared a moment of nostalgia, telling each other how little they have changed since then.After mentioning that they occasionally bumped into each other after the drama, Park Ha Seon remembered when she encountered Gong Myung while he was in the military and was on leave."One day, I was in a parking lot at someplace. I saw a tall and good-looking man in a military uniform from a distance and wondered, 'Who is that military man? He's really handsome!'. After looking at the man for a while, I realized it was Gong Myung!", Park Ha Seon remarked."What a coincidence it was! I never expected to see you there. It really caught me off guard.", Gong Myung said, displaying a surprised look on his face to show how he felt back then.Then Park Ha Seon said, "The funniest part of that story is how my husband, who was next to me at the time, reacted.""He said hello to Gong Myung in a friendly way. 'Hi, Gong Myung! It's been a while, right?', he said. Later, I asked him if he personally knew Gong Myung. He replied, 'Hmm, not really.'. I couldn't believe it!"; as Park Ha Seon said, she and Gong Myung erupted into laughter together."After seeing Gong Myung on TV and hearing me talk about him at home, my husband thought he personally knew Gong Myung for a moment. He made me laugh so hard.", the actress said and laughed.During the show, Gong Myung, who completed his military duty in June, shared how happy he was that 'Citizen of a Kind' was released after his discharge from the military."Some of my projects were released while I was in the military. I used to check how the responses those films were getting during the designated time I was allowed to use my phone. While feeling glad that my fans could still see my work while I was in the military, I still was quite disappointed that I couldn't meet audiences in person.""Thankfully, I had plenty of chances to meet many audiences while promoting 'Citizen of a Kind'. It took a long time for the movie to come out, and I was lucky that it happened after my discharge. It felt amazing to see the audience again after a while.", Gong Myung expressed.(Credit= 'SBS Radio 에라오' YouTube, 'mbc_afternoon' Instagram)(SBS Star)