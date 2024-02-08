뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Laughs as She Recalls How Her Husband Reacted When They Met Gong Myung
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Laughs as She Recalls How Her Husband Reacted When They Met Gong Myung

Published 2024.02.08 18:02 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Laughs as She Recalls How Her Husband Reacted When They Met Gong Myung
Actress Park Ha Seon remembered when she and her husband, actor Ryu Su Young, came across another actor Gong Myung.

On February 8, Gong Myung guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show to discuss his latest film, 'Citizen of a Kind'.

Park Ha Seon, the host, brought up her experience working with the actor in tvN's drama 'Drinking Solo' (2016); the two shared a moment of nostalgia, telling each other how little they have changed since then.

After mentioning that they occasionally bumped into each other after the drama, Park Ha Seon remembered when she encountered Gong Myung while he was in the military and was on leave.

"One day, I was in a parking lot at someplace. I saw a tall and good-looking man in a military uniform from a distance and wondered, 'Who is that military man? He's really handsome!'. After looking at the man for a while, I realized it was Gong Myung!", Park Ha Seon remarked.

"What a coincidence it was! I never expected to see you there. It really caught me off guard.", Gong Myung said, displaying a surprised look on his face to show how he felt back then.
Park Ha Seon & Gong Myung
Then Park Ha Seon said, "The funniest part of that story is how my husband, who was next to me at the time, reacted."

"He said hello to Gong Myung in a friendly way. 'Hi, Gong Myung! It's been a while, right?', he said. Later, I asked him if he personally knew Gong Myung. He replied, 'Hmm, not really.'. I couldn't believe it!"; as Park Ha Seon said, she and Gong Myung erupted into laughter together.

"After seeing Gong Myung on TV and hearing me talk about him at home, my husband thought he personally knew Gong Myung for a moment. He made me laugh so hard.", the actress said and laughed.
Park Ha Seon & Gong Myung
During the show, Gong Myung, who completed his military duty in June, shared how happy he was that 'Citizen of a Kind' was released after his discharge from the military.
 
"Some of my projects were released while I was in the military. I used to check how the responses those films were getting during the designated time I was allowed to use my phone. While feeling glad that my fans could still see my work while I was in the military, I still was quite disappointed that I couldn't meet audiences in person."

"Thankfully, I had plenty of chances to meet many audiences while promoting 'Citizen of a Kind'. It took a long time for the movie to come out, and I was lucky that it happened after my discharge. It felt amazing to see the audience again after a while.", Gong Myung expressed.
 

(Credit= 'SBS Radio 에라오' YouTube, 'mbc_afternoon' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS뉴스
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지