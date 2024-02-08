[SBS Star] "Is 2NE1 Making a Comeback?!" DARA Shares Cute Photos from Their Recent Reunion

On February 8, DARA updated two new photos on her Instagram with different-colored heart emojis in the caption.
The first photo showed DARA, CL, Park Bom and Minzy in the elevator; they were all looking up where there was a big mirror.
In the second photo, DARA and Minzy were in a private room at a restaurant, laughing while looking at something on their phone.
It looked as though the four of them recently met for some good food, and also catch-up.
The members occasionally share pictures of themselves hanging out together like the recent ones, and they always make 2NE1 fans around the globe nostalgic, and also pumped about their possible return to the industry.
Back in April 2022, 2NE1 made headlines by reuniting for a stage performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, the United States.
Their performance at Coachella marked their first performance as a group in seven years.
Ever since then, fans have been desperate for 2NE1's comeback as a whole.
(SBS Star)