[SBS Star] "Is 2NE1 Making a Comeback?!" DARA Shares Cute Photos from Their Recent Reunion

The members of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1―DARA, CL, Park Bom and Minzy―reunited for the first time in a while.On February 8, DARA updated two new photos on her Instagram with different-colored heart emojis in the caption.The first photo showed DARA, CL, Park Bom and Minzy in the elevator; they were all looking up where there was a big mirror.In the second photo, DARA and Minzy were in a private room at a restaurant, laughing while looking at something on their phone.It looked as though the four of them recently met for some good food, and also catch-up.Even though it has been more than seven years since their journey as a group ended, they still seemed to maintain a close relationship.The members occasionally share pictures of themselves hanging out together like the recent ones, and they always make 2NE1 fans around the globe nostalgic, and also pumped about their possible return to the industry.2NE1 made their debut in 2009, and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the contract with their then-management agency YG Entertainment.Back in April 2022, 2NE1 made headlines by reuniting for a stage performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, the United States.Their performance at Coachella marked their first performance as a group in seven years.Ever since then, fans have been desperate for 2NE1's comeback as a whole.(Credit= 'daraxxi' 'chaelinCL' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)