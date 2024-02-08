뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Is 2NE1 Making a Comeback?!" DARA Shares Cute Photos from Their Recent Reunion
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Is 2NE1 Making a Comeback?!" DARA Shares Cute Photos from Their Recent Reunion

Published 2024.02.08 17:08 View Count
[SBS Star] "Is 2NE1 Making a Comeback?!" DARA Shares Cute Photos from Their Recent Reunion
The members of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1―DARA, CL, Park Bom and Minzy―reunited for the first time in a while. 

On February 8, DARA updated two new photos on her Instagram with different-colored heart emojis in the caption. 

The first photo showed DARA, CL, Park Bom and Minzy in the elevator; they were all looking up where there was a big mirror. 

In the second photo, DARA and Minzy were in a private room at a restaurant, laughing while looking at something on their phone. 

It looked as though the four of them recently met for some good food, and also catch-up. 
2NE1
Even though it has been more than seven years since their journey as a group ended, they still seemed to maintain a close relationship.

The members occasionally share pictures of themselves hanging out together like the recent ones, and they always make 2NE1 fans around the globe nostalgic, and also pumped about their possible return to the industry. 
2NE1
2NE1 made their debut in 2009, and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the contract with their then-management agency YG Entertainment. 

Back in April 2022, 2NE1 made headlines by reuniting for a stage performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, the United States. 

Their performance at Coachella marked their first performance as a group in seven years. 

Ever since then, fans have been desperate for 2NE1's comeback as a whole. 
2NE1
(Credit= 'daraxxi' 'chaelinCL' Instagram, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS뉴스
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지