[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Reveals that She Was Scared to Meet People After 'Guardian: The Lonely & Great God'

Actress Kim Go-eun shared that she experienced burnout after 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'.On February 4, Kim Go-eun guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show.During her conversation with Jung Jae-hyung, Kim Go-eun reminisced about filming her smash hit series 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' that aired from December 2016 to January 2017.Kim Go-eun said, "Until I shot 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,' I wasn't familiar with shooting series, since I'd mostly led films before that. On the first day of the shoot, the production crew told me to move about freely as I acted, so I did. I move from here and there, everywhere."She continued, "They would take over 40 takes for one scene, and I thought to myself, 'Wow, this is exhausting.' Then, I eventually realized that I was the one making everyone exhausted. What I meant by that was, the cameramen were shooting every single movement that I made. Even if I moved a little, they'll not miss that and film me doing that from different angles. I had no idea that they were recording every movement that I made."She carried on by saying, "After several shoots, I started to get how things worked for series shootings. I felt bad about giving the crew such a hard time until that moment. So, from that point, I stopped making unnecessary movements. I was able to learn a lot then."Although 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' achieved tremendous success, Kim Go-eun said that she could not fully enjoy that taste of success."Actually, I experienced burnout following 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'. I even started getting scared of being around people; I just couldn't meet anyone. Because of that, I couldn't even think about starting another project.""But one day, I realized that I can't stay feeling like that if I wanted to keep acting. I mean, there will be plenty of moments in the future where I'll experience similar kind of feelings, and I can't just be turning down projects all the time. So, I chose my next project. It was 'Sunset in My Hometown' (2018)."Kim Go-eun explained why she chose 'Sunset in My Hometown' as her next project afterward, "I wasn't the lead of that movie. Park Jung Min was. My role was a supporting role, so I didn't feel so pressured playing my character. I've also known Park Jung Min for a long time because we went to college together. So, I felt like I would feel comfortable on site. I also heard many actors say good things about working with director Lee Jun-ik."She resumed, "I felt like 'Sunset in My Hometown' would help me get rid of all the negative feelings I had, which was something that I desperately wanted. I was glad that I made the choice to join them."(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, tvN Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)(SBS Star)