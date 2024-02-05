뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Reveals that She Was Scared to Meet People After 'Guardian: The Lonely & Great God'
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Reveals that She Was Scared to Meet People After 'Guardian: The Lonely & Great God'

Published 2024.02.05 18:19 Updated 2024.02.05 18:21 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Reveals that She Was Scared to Meet People After 'Guardian: The Lonely & Great God'
Actress Kim Go-eun shared that she experienced burnout after 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'. 

On February 4, Kim Go-eun guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show. 

During her conversation with Jung Jae-hyung, Kim Go-eun reminisced about filming her smash hit series 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' that aired from December 2016 to January 2017. 

Kim Go-eun said, "Until I shot 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,' I wasn't familiar with shooting series, since I'd mostly led films before that. On the first day of the shoot, the production crew told me to move about freely as I acted, so I did. I move from here and there, everywhere." 

She continued, "They would take over 40 takes for one scene, and I thought to myself, 'Wow, this is exhausting.' Then, I eventually realized that I was the one making everyone exhausted. What I meant by that was, the cameramen were shooting every single movement that I made. Even if I moved a little, they'll not miss that and film me doing that from different angles. I had no idea that they were recording every movement that I made." 

She carried on by saying, "After several shoots, I started to get how things worked for series shootings. I felt bad about giving the crew such a hard time until that moment. So, from that point, I stopped making unnecessary movements. I was able to learn a lot then." 
Kim Go-eun
Kim Go-eun
Although 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' achieved tremendous success, Kim Go-eun said that she could not fully enjoy that taste of success. 

"Actually, I experienced burnout following 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'. I even started getting scared of being around people; I just couldn't meet anyone. Because of that, I couldn't even think about starting another project." 

"But one day, I realized that I can't stay feeling like that if I wanted to keep acting. I mean, there will be plenty of moments in the future where I'll experience similar kind of feelings, and I can't just be turning down projects all the time. So, I chose my next project. It was 'Sunset in My Hometown' (2018)." 

Kim Go-eun explained why she chose 'Sunset in My Hometown' as her next project afterward, "I wasn't the lead of that movie. Park Jung Min was. My role was a supporting role, so I didn't feel so pressured playing my character. I've also known Park Jung Min for a long time because we went to college together. So, I felt like I would feel comfortable on site. I also heard many actors say good things about working with director Lee Jun-ik." 

She resumed, "I felt like 'Sunset in My Hometown' would help me get rid of all the negative feelings I had, which was something that I desperately wanted. I was glad that I made the choice to join them." 
 

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, tvN Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지