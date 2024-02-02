뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Wanted the Part" SOYEON Made 'Super Lady' Intro Too High for MINNIE to Sing It Herself?
Published 2024.02.02 18:07 View Count
MINNIE of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE talked about their song 'Super Lady' that SOYEON, the group's leader, participated in the creation.

MINNIE guested on the February 1 episode of Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show.

Cho Hyun-ah welcomed the (G)I-DLE member by singing, "I am the top, super lady!", the beginning part of 'Super Lady', the title track from the group's recently released album.

Since the song was not released while they were shooting the show, Cho Hyun-ah sang it while staring into a sheet.

While discussing 'Super Lady', Cho Hyun-ah asked MINNIE, "Why did SOYEON choose to make the song so high?"; "I've been curious, too!", MINNIE replied.
MINNIE & SOYEON
"It seems that SOYEON's pitch range has exceeded yours!", remarked Cho Hyun-ah, and MINNIE agreed, saying, "No one in our group can hit a higher note than SOYEON."

"In fact, me and another member, MIYEON, also tried to sing the part, but we couldn't. That's how SOYEON got the part.", MINNIE said, adding, "It's too high! I really wanted to sing that part, but I just couldn't."
MINNIE & SOYEON
When MINNIE tried out the part for Cho Hyun-ah, she had to work hard.

Cho Hyun-ah laughed and commented, "I understand. You can sing it, but you must take a few breaths in between to make it happen!"

MINNIE laughed with her and replied, "Yeah, I just can't seem to sing it smoothly."
MINNIE & SOYEON
Later, Cho Hyun-ah asked MINNIE if she had sung the beginning of 'Super Lady' since her voice started many of (G)I-DLE's other songs.

MINNIE said, "The 'I am the top, super lady' part is the intro.", explaining that the high-pitched part they talked about earlier is the beginning part of the song and that SOYEON sang it.

"I really wanted to do it, though.", MINNIE added.

"I have a theory.", Cho Hyun-ah said and jokingly asked, "Could SOYEON have made the part higher by one note until it was too high for you to sing?", making everyone laugh.
MINNIE & SOYEON

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' '(G)I-DLE (여자)아이들 (Official YouTube Channel)' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
