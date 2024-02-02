뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Was Never One of the Top Trainees" YUNA Says She Almost Failed to Make Her Debut
[SBS Star] "I Was Never One of the Top Trainees" YUNA Says She Almost Failed to Make Her Debut

Published 2024.02.02
[SBS Star] "I Was Never One of the Top Trainees" YUNA Says She Almost Failed to Make Her Debut
K-pop girl group ITZY's member YUNA shared that she almost could not make her debut as a member of her group. 

On February 1, YUNA appeared as a guest on a YouTube spinoff of MBC's television show 'Radio Star'. 

While speaking with the hosts Jang Do-yeon and Kim Kook-jin, YUNA looked back on her days as a trainee at JYP Entertainment. 

YUNA said, "Back when I was a trainee, I trained so hard to make my debut. At JYP Entertainment, all trainees get 'report cards' at the end of the month. You can check your rank within the trainees on the cards. I've never ranked near the top, but all the other ITZY members consistently ranked among the top 10 trainees." 

She continued, "When ITZY was made, I wasn't part of the team. It was really frustrating. At that time, I even thought to myself, 'I'm in my third year of training. Maybe it's time to put an end to it. Shall I quit?' Then, I suddenly had been added on to ITZY as the last member. It happened quickly and unexpectedly." 
ITZY
ITZY
Following that, YUNA shared how she felt the moment she had become a member of ITZY, "I was super upset when I couldn't make it as a member of ITZY. It wasn't that I thought I was going to make my debut no matter what, but I just felt like that. But after I had joined ITZY, I started feeling very pressured. I kept stressing about not being on their level since the other members were so amazing." 

She resumed, "I'm not going to lie. I still feel like that―pressured about not being as good as them. I find performing ITZY's songs difficult." 

She gave a little more detail afterward, "I feel bad for the other members of ITZY who have to always sing high-pitched parts. If I could sing more, they could take a break to breathe between their singing, but yeah. So, my goal is to get more parts in our songs this year." 

In response to this, Jang Do-yeon and Kim Kook-jin praised YUNA for being honest, and also considerate.
ITZY
ITZY
(Credit= '라디오스타' YouTube, 'OfficialItzy' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
