[SBS Star] Cha Ye Ryun Gets Taken Aback as Long-Time Friend Jang Keun Suk Exposes Her Drinking Habits

Actor Jang Keun Suk playfully teased actress Cha Ye Ryun, who has been his friend for 20 years.On January 31, Cha Ye Ryun uploaded a video on her YouTube channel where she went to play golf with her friend, Jang Keun Suk.Before heading to the golf course, the two friends met at a restaurant to catch up on what was happening in their lives."As you know, I'm still single, and I've been enjoying some free time. But recently, I've started feeling desperate.", Jang Keun Suk said with a chuckle, expressing his desire to find love and leave his single life behind.During their discussion about their golf match, Cha Ye Ryun suggested a bet, to which Jang Keun Suk replied, "I'm open to whatever you decide."He then turned to the camera and added, "What I'm worried about is whether she would drink too much and get wasted again like she always does. I mean, she always carries alcohol with her!"Clearly taken aback by the unexpected reveal in front of the camera, Cha Ye Ryun could not stop laughing for a while.She yelled, "You're insane!", and then muttered, "I should have known better than to invite Jang Keun Suk to my YouTube channel.", before hastily turning off the camera.Halfway through their match, the two friends decided to take a break and headed to a different restaurant.As Jang Keun Suk saw Cha Ye Ryun enjoying her makgeolli (a Korean alcoholic drink made from rice), he could not resist teasing her once more."Wow, your eyes just lit up with some alcohol! That's my girl!", he remarked, making Cha Ye Ryun chuckle.Cha Ye Ryun quickly changed the topic and started talking about what should happen to the loser of their match: they agreed that the person who lost would have to make an appearance on the winner's YouTube channel no matter what.After an intense match, Cha Ye Ryun lost to Jang Keun Suk.(Credit= '차예련 chayeryun' YouTube, 'chayeryun' Instagram)(SBS Star)