뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says His Romantic Eyes Made Some Wonder If He Had Feelings for Park Bo Young
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says His Romantic Eyes Made Some Wonder If He Had Feelings for Park Bo Young

Published 2024.01.31 18:04 Updated 2024.01.31 18:06 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says His Romantic Eyes Made Some Wonder If He Had Feelings for Park Bo Young
Actor Park Hyung Sik shared how his romantic gaze sparked romance speculation between him and actress Park Bo Young.

The leads of JTBC's drama 'Doctor Slump', Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, appeared on producer Na Young-seok's YouTube channel on January 30.

During a live broadcast with the actors, Na Young-seok shared an interesting piece of trivia he had discovered about one of them.

"According to Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik tends to look into anyone's eyes romantically, whether they are male or female.", the producer said, making Park Hyung Sik burst into laughter.

"Does Hyung Sik really do that? Is it a thing?", Na Young-seok asked, to which Park Shin Hye confirmed: "He definitely does."

"He looks at any of the staff members on the set with an 'I love you so much' look on his face.", said the actress.
Park Hyung Sik
"Hyung Sik, you must have been misleading some people! Why are you spreading your charm to everyone like that?", asked Na Young-seok in a playful way.

Park Shin Hye chimed in, "I think he is doing it unintentionally. Hyung Sik's eyes sparkled captivatingly, even when he was saying hello to everyone on set."

"I guess I can be a bit misleading.", Park Hyung Sik remarked, noting that his romantic gaze raised certain speculation during the filming of JTBC's drama 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' (2017).

He said, "When I was shooting 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' with Park Bo Young, the director began to wonder if something romantic was going on between us. It was all because of the way I looked at her."

"Then, Park Bo Young told the director, 'Hyung Sik looks at you the same way! If you don't believe me, I'll take a picture and prove it to you.'. That's when I realized that I look at people in a somewhat misleading way.", the actor said, chuckling.
Park Hyung Sik
"I think it's because his eyes are so big and clear. And as you know, he's a good-looking man. His gaze seems romantic because he's handsome.", Park Shin Hye said.

Na Young-seok commented, "It would be great if I could captivate people unintentionally like that. It never happened to me in my entire life.", making everyone burst into laughter.
Park Hyung Sik
(Credit= '채널십오야' YouTube, JTBC Strong Girl Bong-soon)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지