[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says His Romantic Eyes Made Some Wonder If He Had Feelings for Park Bo Young

The leads of JTBC's drama 'Doctor Slump', Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, appeared on producer Na Young-seok's YouTube channel on January 30.
During a live broadcast with the actors, Na Young-seok shared an interesting piece of trivia he had discovered about one of them.
"According to Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik tends to look into anyone's eyes romantically, whether they are male or female.", the producer said, making Park Hyung Sik burst into laughter.
"Does Hyung Sik really do that? Is it a thing?", Na Young-seok asked, to which Park Shin Hye confirmed: "He definitely does."
"He looks at any of the staff members on the set with an 'I love you so much' look on his face.", said the actress.
Park Shin Hye chimed in, "I think he is doing it unintentionally. Hyung Sik's eyes sparkled captivatingly, even when he was saying hello to everyone on set."
"I guess I can be a bit misleading.", Park Hyung Sik remarked, noting that his romantic gaze raised certain speculation during the filming of JTBC's drama 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' (2017).
He said, "When I was shooting 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' with Park Bo Young, the director began to wonder if something romantic was going on between us. It was all because of the way I looked at her."
"Then, Park Bo Young told the director, 'Hyung Sik looks at you the same way! If you don't believe me, I'll take a picture and prove it to you.'. That's when I realized that I look at people in a somewhat misleading way.", the actor said, chuckling.
Na Young-seok commented, "It would be great if I could captivate people unintentionally like that. It never happened to me in my entire life.", making everyone burst into laughter.
