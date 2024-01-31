[SBS Star] "If I Were Born Again, I'd Debut Under..." Joon Park Chooses Between J.Y. Park & Bang Si-hyuk

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group g.o.d's leader Joon Park shared whether he wants to make debut as a member of K-pop group under producers J.Y. Park or Bang Si-hyuk's agency if he had a chance in his next life.On January 30 episode of SBS' television show 'Strong Heart VS', Joon Park made a guest appearance.During the talk with the hosts, Joon Park was asked an interesting question, "On another TV show, you said that you would rather have your daughter make debut under HYBE Labels than JYP Entertainment. How about yourself? What if you were born again, and had the opportunity to make your debut under one of the agencies? Which one would you choose?"Joon Park has worked with both J.Y. Park and Bang Si-hyuk when g.o.d was active in the industry in the late '90s and early '00s.So, Joon Park paused to think, then hesitated to give the hosts any answer for a while.As the hosts insisted that he gave them an honest response, Joon Park said, "You guys probably heard of me recording one single part of J.Y. Park-produced g.o.d's 'To Mother' for eight hours, right? Yeah... HYBE Labels, it is. I would have to choose Bang Si-hyuk because of that reason."To this, one of the hosts Jeon Hyun Moo asked, "Bang Si-hyuk isn't like that?"Joon Park replied, "Oh, he isn't like that at all. Bang Si-hyuk would always ask for my opinion. He would say things like, 'Joon, what do you think? How about you try it this way? I think it might sound better.' He tends to turn the part into my unique style. But with J.Y. Park, you've got to push it. You've got to do it the way he had in mind."But he explained that is J.Y. Park is a genius, "I was able to learn a lot from him though. It's all thanks to him that I have so many musical techniques now. He's a genius. His music is just art."Upon hearing his praises for J.Y. Park, Jeon Hyun Moo joked, "In that case, why don't you just choose J.Y. Park?"Laughing, Joon Park said, "No, I can't. My life is going to be too tough if I choose him."(Credit= SBS Strong Heart VS)(SBS Star)