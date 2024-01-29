뉴스
[SBS Star] E Jiah Flatly Responds to the Interviewer Commenting on Her Divorce with Seo Taiji
Published 2024.01.29
Actress E Jiah honestly commented on her divorce with singer Seo Taiji during her recent interview. 

On January 25, a fashion magazine published their interview with E Jiah online. 

In the interview, E Jiah received various questions about her upcoming series 'Queen of Divorce'. 

In 'Queen of Divorce', E Jiah plays a character named 'Kim Sa-ra' who turns into a 'queen of divorce' after serving time in prison due to her ex-husband's betrayal. 
E Jiah
Actually, E Jiah has experienced divorce in her own life. Her marriage to Seo Taiji in 1997, veiled in secrecy, unraveled after just over two years, sparking a sensational issue when details emerged during a property division lawsuit in 2011. 

E Jiah first met Seo Taiji back in her teenage years in 1993, when he performed in the United States. 

They eventually tied the knot in the United States in 1997 as adults, but went their separate ways in 2000, ultimately leading to a divorce.

During the divorce proceedings, reports indicated that E Jiah sought 500 million won (approximately 370,000 dollars) in alimony and a 5 billion won (approximately 3.7 million dollars) division of assets from Seo Taiji.
E Jiah
When the magazine asked if there were moments of hesitation in choosing the project just based on the subject, E Jiah flatly responded, "Why? Because it's a 'sensitive' subject? Why is it considered a sensitive subject anyway? I've never thought about it that way." 

E Jiah continued, "Isn't it common for people to get married to be happy and end up divorcing? It's not a significant event; it's a part of our daily lives. Why should I perceive it as something sensitive?"

Regarding the following question of whether being E Jiah made her better suited for the role, she said, "Well, there are probably aspects I can understand better." 

She went on, "Rather than specifically marriage and divorce, I, too, have experienced deep pain in meeting and parting, in human relationships. So, it felt as if I was looking down at my character and was like, 'Yes, I know. I know how painful you may be right now.'" 
E Jiah
Born in 1978, E Jiah debuted with Bae Yong-joon-led series 'Legend' in 2007. 

Since then, she has starred in a number of well-known projects including 'My Mister', 'Penthouse', 'Pandora: Beneath the Paradise' and more. 

(Credit= 'e.jiah' Instagram, JTBC Queen of Divorce, SBS Entertainment News/Kim Hyun-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
