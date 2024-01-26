[SBS Star] "He Was Playing Minor Roles, and..." How 'Unknown' Won Bin Was Discovered Is Revealed

이미지 확대하기

The story of how actor Won Bin, who used to be unknown, was noticed by a renowned Korean fashion designer, André Kim, was uncovered.On the January 25 broadcast of SBS' television show 'Dilemma Game', actress Choi Ji Woo told the story of the late André Kim's life."André Kim's fashion show didn't only have top stars on the runway. His show was more like a gateway to success for rookie actors. Many of them later rose to stardom after they appeared on André Kim's show.", Choi Ji Woo remarked.Then the actress told a fascinating story about how the designer picked Won Bin, who was unknown at the time, for his show."One day, he saw an actor on TV playing a minor role in a drama. He immediately called the broadcasting station where the drama aired and asked, 'What's the name of that actor currently on your drama?'.", Choi Ji Woo said and explained that the actor was Won Bin and that the designer used him as a model for his fashion show."Working on André Kim's fashion show helped me achieve my dreams. I think of him as my savior.", Won Bin said when he appeared on another show about the designer's life in the past.Meanwhile, Won Bin came from a small mountain village in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do; "He told me he used to catch snakes and sell them in his hometown.", said director Bong Joon-ho, who worked with him on 'Mother' during the film's press event in 2009.In 2016, MBC's entertainment show 'Section TV' reported that young Won Bin left his hometown and went to Seoul to help his family with their money.After moving to Seoul, Won Bin worked part-time jobs, including delivering newspapers and working on construction sites; he also began appearing on TV, playing minor roles in dramas.(Credit= SBS Dilemma Game, 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)