뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Was Playing Minor Roles, and..." How 'Unknown' Won Bin Was Discovered Is Revealed
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Was Playing Minor Roles, and..." How 'Unknown' Won Bin Was Discovered Is Revealed

Published 2024.01.26 18:02 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Was Playing Minor Roles, and..." How 'Unknown' Won Bin Was Discovered Is Revealed
The story of how actor Won Bin, who used to be unknown, was noticed by a renowned Korean fashion designer, André Kim, was uncovered.

On the January 25 broadcast of SBS' television show 'Dilemma Game', actress Choi Ji Woo told the story of the late André Kim's life.

"André Kim's fashion show didn't only have top stars on the runway. His show was more like a gateway to success for rookie actors. Many of them later rose to stardom after they appeared on André Kim's show.", Choi Ji Woo remarked.
Won Bin
Then the actress told a fascinating story about how the designer picked Won Bin, who was unknown at the time, for his show.

"One day, he saw an actor on TV playing a minor role in a drama. He immediately called the broadcasting station where the drama aired and asked, 'What's the name of that actor currently on your drama?'.", Choi Ji Woo said and explained that the actor was Won Bin and that the designer used him as a model for his fashion show.
Won Bin
"Working on André Kim's fashion show helped me achieve my dreams. I think of him as my savior.", Won Bin said when he appeared on another show about the designer's life in the past.
Won Bin
Meanwhile, Won Bin came from a small mountain village in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do; "He told me he used to catch snakes and sell them in his hometown.", said director Bong Joon-ho, who worked with him on 'Mother' during the film's press event in 2009.

In 2016, MBC's entertainment show 'Section TV' reported that young Won Bin left his hometown and went to Seoul to help his family with their money.

After moving to Seoul, Won Bin worked part-time jobs, including delivering newspapers and working on construction sites; he also began appearing on TV, playing minor roles in dramas.
Won Bin
(Credit= SBS Dilemma Game, 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지