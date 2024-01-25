뉴스
[SBS Star] Shin Hae Sun Reacts to Kim Tae-hee Saying, "You're So Tall, I Feel Like I'm Talking to a Man!"
Published 2024.01.25
Actress Kim Tae-hee was surprised by how tall another actress, Shin Hae Sun, was.

On January 24, the behind-the-scenes footage of episode 16 of JTBC's recently ended drama 'Welcome to Samdal-ri' was released on JTBC's official YouTube channel.

The video showed Kim Tae-hee on the 'Welcome to Samdal-ri' set shooting with the drama's lead, Shin Hae Sun.

Kim Tae-hee made a special appearance in the episode as the actress herself, whom 'Cho Sam-dal' (Shin Hae Sun), a fashion photographer, mentioned as her acquaintance in the first episode.
Shin Hae Sun
When Kim Tae-hee got to the set, Shin Hae Sun greeted her warmly.

The actresses began rehearsing the scene where 'Cho Sam-dal' is doing a photo session with Kim Tae-hee as her model.

During the rehearsal, the entire set was amazed by how beautiful Kim Tae-hee looked; Shin Hae Sun enthusiastically snapped photos of Kim Tae-hee while exclaiming, "You look absolutely gorgeous!"
Shin Hae Sun
After they finished shooting, Shin Hae Sun thanked Kim Tae-hee for appearing in the drama.

Shin Hae Sun exclaimed to Kim Tae-hee, "Angel! You're such an angel!", as they shook hands.

Standing right in front of Shin Hae Sun, Kim Tae-hee could not help but notice something; she said, "Wow! You are really tall!", while still holding Shin Hae Sun's hands.

Then she exclaimed, "You are so tall that I feel like I'm talking to a male actor!"; Shin Hae Sun laughed so hard that her knees buckled.
Shin Hae Sun
"Then, would you like to work with me on a romance drama in the future?", Shin Hae Sun wittingly replied.

Their part of the video ended with Shin Hae Sun excitedly showing the camera the hand warmers Kim Tae-hee gave her and the two of them taking pictures together.

Meanwhile, Shin Hae Sun recently said she is 171.8 cm tall when she appeared on Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show in September.
Shin Hae Sun
(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
