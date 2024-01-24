[SBS Star] DARA's Younger Sister Park Durami Shows Her Face on TV for the First Time in 20 Years

이미지 확대하기

Park Durami, a non-celebrity younger sister of K-pop artist DARA and older sister to Thunder, a former member of K-pop boy group MBLAQ, appeared on TV for the first time in about 20 years.January 22 broadcast of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Chosun's Real Romantic' featured Thunder and MIMI of disbanded K-pop girl group gugudan spending time with DARA and Park Durami, Thunder's sisters.Thunder and MIMI made their relationship public last July; the couple announced in December that their wedding will be on May 26.During the show, DARA stood in front of the camera and began introducing Park Durami."This is Park Durami, my younger sister and Thunder's older sister. It's her first time appearing on TV since she did with me in the past on 'Screening Humanity'.", DARA said, mentioning KBS' documentary show that showed her life in 2004.The singer added, "Although she's not a TV personality, she decided to make an appearance today for Thunder."The cast members of the show, Kim Gook-jin, Kim Ji-min, Choi Sung-kook, and Hwang Bora, who were watching the recorded footage of this moment at the studio, were surprised to see Park Durami looking just like she did in 'Screening Humanity'; they could not help but exclaim, "She hasn't changed at all!", "She looks the same!"Later, DARA and Park Durami shared how they feel about their younger brother getting married soon."Ever since Thunder made his debut, I've been telling everyone that I basically raised him. Thunder is six years younger than me, and I remember how he used to be only half my height. He's the youngest one in our family, and I've always treasured him.", DARA said, adding, "Since none of us were married yet, I was surprised when Thunder told me that he was getting married."Park Durami said, "Thunder and I are two years apart. We always played together when we were kids, and he's been my best friend. Once he debuted, he started to feel like a reliable older brother that I can count on, even though he is younger than I."She continued, "I still can't believe he's actually getting married. Even after he told me about it, I wondered whether he meant he was actually getting married or just wanted to get married. I was most interested in discovering what kind of person MIMI would be like."Later in the episode, Thunder and MIMI went to a restaurant with DARA and Park Durami and enjoyed a delicious meal.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Chosun's Real Romantic)(SBS Star)