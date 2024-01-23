뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'll Bring Him Here Next Time!" SEUNGRI Mentions G-DRAGON at an Overseas Event
Published 2024.01.23
SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, mentioned the group's leader G-DRAGON at an overseas event. 

On January 22, a video of SEUNGRI at an event in Cambodia went viral online. 

In this video, SEUNGRI stood in front of a large group of people with a girl next to him holding what it looks like a cake specifically made for him. 

Through the microphone in his hand, SEUNGRI excitedly said to the crowd, "One day, I'll bring G-DRAGON here!" turning them wild. 

Then, SEUNGRI blew out the candles on the cake that was decorated with his photos. 

Afterward, the DJ behind him started playing G-DRAGON and another BIGBANG's member TAEYANG's hit song 'GOOD BOY'. 

He lightly danced to the rhythm before saying bye to the crowd and stepping down the stage.
 
Not everyone was as excited as the crowd about SEUNGRI's unexpected mention of G-DRAGON though. 

Most Korean K-pop fans were furious about the fact that SEUNGRI brought up G-DRAGON when he was the one who ruined the whole image of the beloved group BIGBANG. 

Their comments included, "Wow, he isn't ashamed of what he did at all," "Stop using G-DRAGON to get attention," "Bold as brass, man. Seriously?!" and more. 
 
SEUNGRI made his debut as a member of BIGBANG in August 2006, only after six months of training at YG Entertainment. 

He was found to be involved in the Burning Sun prostitution and embezzlement scandal in 2019; he left the group then. 

In 2020, SEUNGRI was jailed for nine different charges including facilitating prostitution, overseas gambling, money laundering and more. 

He was released back to the society in February 2023 following his 18 months in prison. 

Just like the old days, he has been spotted around lots of different clubs, parties and events after his return. 
(Credit= 'kspping' TikTok, 'atttrr10' X,  'kongkaroon' Instagram, Online Community, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
