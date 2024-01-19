[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says He Was Asked, "Did You Spend All Money You Made 'Using' Sa Rang?"

이미지 확대하기

Korean-Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared what kind of negative questions he receives from people.On January 14 episode of KBS' television show 'I Am the Boss', hotel CEO Kim Hun-sung was seen going to a motor show.Seeing supercars reminded the host Jeon Hyun Moo of the time when he saw a supercar on Choo Sung Hoon's Instagram.So, Jeon Hyun Moo turned to Choo Sung Hoon and asked, "Didn't you buy a supercar? I saw one on your Instagram."Choo Sung Hoon answered, "No. A lot of people think that I own one because of that photo, but that's not true at all. It was a supercar that belonged to the owner of one large company I'm close to. It wasn't mine. I just took a photo of myself in front of it and uploaded it."He continued, "I actually once explained that it wasn't mine, and I received tons of hate comments after that. People were like, 'Why did you take a photo in front of a car that's not even yours? Have you used all the money that you made 'using' your daughter? You made lots of money with your appearance on 'The Return of Superman'. You seriously used it all?' I was really attacked."With a surprised tone of voice, Jeon Hyun Moo responded, "Really? That's what they said? So, they think you 'used' Sa Rang to make money and already used every penny of it?"Then, another host Park Myung-soo playfully commented, "But you did make good money then, didn't you?" and Choo Sung Hoon answered with a laugh, "I mean, yes. I did."Choo Sung Hoon and his daughter Choo Sa Rang were part of 'The Return of Superman' for about four years from 2013 until 2017.At the time, the show covered a sweet father-daughter relationship, and their family, including Japanese model Yano Shiho, gained a great amount of public attention.The family goes back and forth between three countries―Japan, Korea and the United States; their main home is in Hawaii.Born in October 2011, Choo Sa Rang is 12 years old now.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, I Am the Boss)(SBS Star)