[SBS Star] "I Got Way Too Many Plastic Surgeries that..." Baek Z Young Does Not Recognize Herself in Her 20s
[SBS Star] "I Got Way Too Many Plastic Surgeries that..." Baek Z Young Does Not Recognize Herself in Her 20s

Published 2024.01.17 15:36
[SBS Star] "I Got Way Too Many Plastic Surgeries that..." Baek Z Young Does Not Recognize Herself in Her 20s
Singer Baek Z Young playfully shared that she does not recognize herself in her 20s because she has had too many plastic surgeries since then. 

On January 2, Baek Z Young guested on E Channel X Channel S' television show 'Diva Sisters'. 

In this show, Baek Z Young and 'Diva Sisters' looked back on the '90s music scene when Baek Z Young swept the music charts. 

Choa said, "It's hard for any singers to top the chart right after their debut, but you did that, Z Young. I find that so incredible." 

Baek Z Young's close friend Lee Ji Hye stated, "Yeah, I find that amazing as well, because Z Young was a dancing singer but couldn't dance at all. Choreographer Hong Young-joo recently joined us, and she told us all about your poor dancing skills in your early debut days, Z Young. But you're a great dancer now. Tell us how you became good at dancing." 
Diva Sisters
Baek Z Young replied, "I seriously knew nothing about dancing then. Even when I looked at myself dancing, I couldn't tell whether I was good or bad. That's how little knowledge I had about dancing. Young-joo once taught me a move where I had to prettily stretch my arms sideways. It's an easy move, right? But I couldn't even pull that off." 

She continued, "Seeing me struggle, Young-joo was like, 'Stretch your arms sideways every time you take a step to walk.' So, I did that. I walked around, repeatedly stretching my arms sideways. A repeated practice got me here, I think." 
Diva Sisters
Then, they all watched Baek Z Young's 'Sad Salsa' performance which she performed after getting a solid grasp on dancing; they told Baek Z Young, "You learned fast. It even looks as if you were a great dancer from the start!" 

As they watched the performance, Lee Ji Hye noticed how different Baek Z Young looked then; she carefully commented, "Z Young, you look... Slightly different there." 

Baek Z Young responded to her remark in the coolest way possible, "Slightly? Come on. Be honest with me! If I'm being honest with you, I can't even tell if that's me!" 

Laughing hard, she confessed to having multiple plastic surgeries since then, "Everything is different except my forehead and teeth," then added, while wowing, "Is that really me? Honestly, how can I look that different?!" 
Diva Sisters
Diva Sisters
(Credit=  E Channel X Channel S Diva Sisters) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
