뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "You May Get Married Again and..." A Fortune Teller Sees Another Child in Lee Dong Gun
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "You May Get Married Again and..." A Fortune Teller Sees Another Child in Lee Dong Gun

Published 2024.01.15 16:51 View Count
[SBS Star] "You May Get Married Again and..." A Fortune Teller Sees Another Child in Lee Dong Gun
Actor Lee Dong Gun was told by a fortune teller that he would have another child. 

On January 14, a new episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' was broadcast. 

In this episode of 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Dong Gun and comedian Kim Jun-ho went to see a fortune teller; many go to see a fortune teller at the beginning of a new year in Korea. 

As soon as they walked into the room, the fortune teller teared up and said, looking at Lee Dong Gun, "I see lots of sadness in your eyes. You've lost many things in life, from good projects to money and people. It's not like you've ever committed a crime, but you had to live like you've committed a serious crime." 

She continued, "Better days will come around this June though. You'll need to transform yourself into a completely different person then. I think it'll be good for you to take on a villain role in your future project. I also see a girl... But women do no good to your life." 
Lee Dong Gun
Lee Dong Gun
When asked the fortune teller for more details, she stated, "Well, you may get married again after 50. I recommend you marry a businesswoman. If you marry another celebrity, you'll get a divorce. You'll keep getting a divorce; it could happen up to like five times with them." 

Then, Lee Dong Gun carefully said to the fortune teller, "I actually happened to get my fortune read by face reading the other day, and they said that I would be having a son. What do you think?" 

Nodding, the fortune teller responded, "Yes, it's true. I do see a son in you. He won't find you just yet; he'll find you when you're a bit older. He'll be very precious to you." 
Lee Dong Gun
Lee Dong Gun married actress Cho Yoonhee, whom he met while shooting KBS' drama 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop' in 2016. 

The couple got married soon after their marriage and pregnancy announcement in May 2017, and their daughter―Ro-ah―was born in December of the same year they got married. 

However, their marriage ended in three years; they got divorced in May 2020. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지