[SBS Star] "You May Get Married Again and..." A Fortune Teller Sees Another Child in Lee Dong Gun

Actor Lee Dong Gun was told by a fortune teller that he would have another child.On January 14, a new episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' was broadcast.In this episode of 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Dong Gun and comedian Kim Jun-ho went to see a fortune teller; many go to see a fortune teller at the beginning of a new year in Korea.As soon as they walked into the room, the fortune teller teared up and said, looking at Lee Dong Gun, "I see lots of sadness in your eyes. You've lost many things in life, from good projects to money and people. It's not like you've ever committed a crime, but you had to live like you've committed a serious crime."She continued, "Better days will come around this June though. You'll need to transform yourself into a completely different person then. I think it'll be good for you to take on a villain role in your future project. I also see a girl... But women do no good to your life."When asked the fortune teller for more details, she stated, "Well, you may get married again after 50. I recommend you marry a businesswoman. If you marry another celebrity, you'll get a divorce. You'll keep getting a divorce; it could happen up to like five times with them."Then, Lee Dong Gun carefully said to the fortune teller, "I actually happened to get my fortune read by face reading the other day, and they said that I would be having a son. What do you think?"Nodding, the fortune teller responded, "Yes, it's true. I do see a son in you. He won't find you just yet; he'll find you when you're a bit older. He'll be very precious to you."Lee Dong Gun married actress Cho Yoonhee, whom he met while shooting KBS' drama 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop' in 2016.The couple got married soon after their marriage and pregnancy announcement in May 2017, and their daughter―Ro-ah―was born in December of the same year they got married.However, their marriage ended in three years; they got divorced in May 2020.(Credit= SBS My Little Boy)(SBS Star)