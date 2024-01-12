뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & Park Shin Hye Tell How They Feel About Reuniting in 10 Years After 'The Heirs'
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & Park Shin Hye Tell How They Feel About Reuniting in 10 Years After 'The Heirs'

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & Park Shin Hye Tell How They Feel About Reuniting in 10 Years After 'The Heirs'
Actor Park Hyung Sik and actress Park Shin Hye shared what it feels like to work with one another again in over 10 years. 

On January 11, JTBC's upcoming drama 'Doctor Slump' published behind-the-scenes photos from the drama online. 

'Doctor Slump' is a romantic comedy drama about two old rivals who reunite during the darkest times of their lives and unexpectedly become each other's light.

It is led by Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye; Park Hyung Sik stars as 'Yeo Jung-woo', a plastic surgeon who is suddenly theatened by a medical accident that occurred completely unpredictably, and Park Shin Hye will play the role of 'Nam Ha-neul', a workaholic anesthesiologist experiencing burnout. 
Ever since it was announced that Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye were going to star in this drama, a great number of people expressed their excitement. 

It was because that meant Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye would be reuniting in a drama for the first time in over 10 years since they featured in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Heirs' in 2013. 
About their reunion, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye shared their words to JTBC on January 11. 

Park Hyung Sik said, "When I met Shin Hye again, it felt as if time had stopped 10 years ago. That really took me by surprise. Anyway, I got to learn a lot from her while working together again. She constantly impressed me with her work. I'm just truly happy to work with her again." 

Park Shin Hye nodded and commented, "Yeah, I felt comfortable working with Hyung Sik. It almost seemed like we had met yesterday. I had much fun filming our drama. Whenever new ideas came up while on set, we tried to share them with each other as much as we could to make the scenes better." 

She continued, "In 'Doctor Slump' though, you'll be able to see the charms of 'Jung-woo' and 'Ha-neul', not 'Eun-sang' and 'Myung-soo' from 'The Heirs' 10 years ago." 
In 'The Heirs', Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye acted as school friends 'Myung-soo' and 'Eun-sang'; they attended Jeguk High School together. 

(Credit= JTBC Doctor Slump, 'phs1116' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
