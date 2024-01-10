뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares How Gong Myung & Seo Kang-jun Responded When He Hit On Them
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares How Gong Myung & Seo Kang-jun Responded When He Hit On Them

Published 2024.01.10 17:39 View Count
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares How Gong Myung & Seo Kang-jun Responded When He Hit On Them
Entertainer Hong Seok-chun, the very first homosexual to come out on air in Korea, shared how actors Gong Myung and Seo Kang-jun responded when he hit on them. 

On January 9 episode of Hong Seok-chun's YouTube show 'Jewel Box', Gong Myung made a guest appearance. 

As Gong Myung entered the studio, Hong Seok-chun excitedly welcomed him and commented, "Oh, wow. You're so good-looking, Gong Myung," while scanning him from head to toe. 
Gong Myung
Then, Hong Seok-chun suddenly remembered seeing Gong Myung in the past; he asked, "Didn't you come to my restaurant in Itaewon before you made your debut?" 

But Gong Myung looked confused by his remark, seeming as if their encounter did not immediately ring a bell for him. 

So, Hong Seok-chun gave him some details to help him bring back his memories, "You came with the members of 5URPRISE. Don't you remember?"

Right then, Gong Myung's eyes widened in surprise and he exclaimed, "Oh, yeah! I remember it now!"  
Gong Myung
Hong Seok-chun told the production crew, "At that time, the head of their agency brought the members of 5URPRISE―Gong Myung, Seo Kang-jun, Kang Tae-oh, Yoo Il and Lee Tae-hwan―to my restaurant. He specifically asked for my opinion on them." 
  
He turned to Gong Myung and stated, "You were really young then. You were also tall and good-looking. So, I constantly tried to hit on you, but you totally ignored me. This was at the terrace, remember?" 

Laughing hard, Gong Myung answered, "Yes, I remember everything now!" 
Gong Myung
Since they brought up 5URPRISE, Hong Seok-chun wondered if Gong Myung was still in touch with them. 

Gong Myung answered, "Ah yeah, I am. Tae-oh is in the military at the moment, and Kang-jun completed his military service around the same time as I did." 

Hong Seok-chun responded, "Speaking of Kang-jun, he actually texted me before he began his military service. He was like, 'I'll serve well, hyung.' To that, I replied, 'Oh, no. I'm so sad that you'll be gone. Maybe I should go and visit you while you're in the military. How about that?' Kang-jun flatly refused that by saying, 'No, that's really okay.'"

Everybody in the studio, including Gong Myung, burst into great laughter upon hearing this. 
 

(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube, Man of Creation)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지