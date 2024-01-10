[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares How Gong Myung & Seo Kang-jun Responded When He Hit On Them

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Hong Seok-chun, the very first homosexual to come out on air in Korea, shared how actors Gong Myung and Seo Kang-jun responded when he hit on them.On January 9 episode of Hong Seok-chun's YouTube show 'Jewel Box', Gong Myung made a guest appearance.As Gong Myung entered the studio, Hong Seok-chun excitedly welcomed him and commented, "Oh, wow. You're so good-looking, Gong Myung," while scanning him from head to toe.Then, Hong Seok-chun suddenly remembered seeing Gong Myung in the past; he asked, "Didn't you come to my restaurant in Itaewon before you made your debut?"But Gong Myung looked confused by his remark, seeming as if their encounter did not immediately ring a bell for him.So, Hong Seok-chun gave him some details to help him bring back his memories, "You came with the members of 5URPRISE. Don't you remember?"Right then, Gong Myung's eyes widened in surprise and he exclaimed, "Oh, yeah! I remember it now!"Hong Seok-chun told the production crew, "At that time, the head of their agency brought the members of 5URPRISE―Gong Myung, Seo Kang-jun, Kang Tae-oh, Yoo Il and Lee Tae-hwan―to my restaurant. He specifically asked for my opinion on them."He turned to Gong Myung and stated, "You were really young then. You were also tall and good-looking. So, I constantly tried to hit on you, but you totally ignored me. This was at the terrace, remember?"Laughing hard, Gong Myung answered, "Yes, I remember everything now!"Since they brought up 5URPRISE, Hong Seok-chun wondered if Gong Myung was still in touch with them.Gong Myung answered, "Ah yeah, I am. Tae-oh is in the military at the moment, and Kang-jun completed his military service around the same time as I did."Hong Seok-chun responded, "Speaking of Kang-jun, he actually texted me before he began his military service. He was like, 'I'll serve well, hyung.' To that, I replied, 'Oh, no. I'm so sad that you'll be gone. Maybe I should go and visit you while you're in the military. How about that?' Kang-jun flatly refused that by saying, 'No, that's really okay.'"Everybody in the studio, including Gong Myung, burst into great laughter upon hearing this.(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube, Man of Creation)(SBS Star)