[SBS Star] WAKER KWONHYEOP Gains Attention for His Striking Resemblance to BTS V
[SBS Star] WAKER KWONHYEOP Gains Attention for His Striking Resemblance to BTS V

Published 2024.01.10 15:03 View Count
[SBS Star] WAKER KWONHYEOP Gains Attention for His Striking Resemblance to BTS V
KWONHYEOP of rookie K-pop boy group WAKER is gaining attention for looking much like V of another boy group BTS. 

In the afternoon of January 8, following WAKER's grand debut, one post about KWONHYEOP was uploaded on a popular online community. 

The uploader of the post shared photos of KWONHYEOP and V, comparing them with each other, and claimed that they were lookalikes. 

The uploader said that KWONHYEOP had such similar facial features to V to the point that they looked almost no different from some angles. 

KWONHYEOP did seem to give off very similar vibes as V in the photos that the uploader posted. 
KWONHYEOP and V
KWONHYEOP and V
Regarding this post though, everyone had a different view; they gave mixed responses. 

While most people agreed that they had quite similar eyes and noses which may make them look somewhat similar from certain angles, especially from the side. 

But they stated that all the other facial features of theirs were completely different from one another.

Therefore, they did not show any resemblance from most angles. 

They argued that it was heavily due to the way KWONHYEOP was styled; his style was similar to the style that V had in the past. 

Some others, though, shared that they found it surprising to see someone who looks so identical to V. 
KWONHYEOP and V
Born in December 1995, V is one of the 'visual' members of 2013-debuted BTS. 

KWONHYEOP is about two years younger than V, born in February 1998, and first appeared on TV as a contestant of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101: Season 2' in 2017. 

(Credit= Big Hit Music, Howling Entertainment, Online Community, FILA) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
