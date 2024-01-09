뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo 'Likes' → 'Unlikes' Lee Sunbin's B-Day Post; Is Everything Okay Between Them?
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo 'Likes' → 'Unlikes' Lee Sunbin's B-Day Post; Is Everything Okay Between Them?

Published 2024.01.09 11:58 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Likes → Unlikes Lee Sunbins B-Day Post; Is Everything Okay Between Them?
Actor Lee Kwang Soo 'liked', then suddenly 'unliked' his longtime girlfriend actress Lee Sunbin's birthday post. 

On January 7, Lee Sunbin updated her Instagram with a new post, which consisted of photos from her 31st birthday celebration. 

Along with the photos, Lee Sunbin wrote in the caption, "I'm truly happy that I was able to spend this year's birthday with you, Haekong (the name of her fandom). I'm still overwhelmed with joy from our meeting event earlier." 

She continued, "Thank you for the congratulatory messages, everyone. I promise you that I'll treat all of you better this year. Haekong, I'm so going to prepare a better event for you guys. So, be prepared! And I've got to tell you this: I feel true happiness every time I see you. Thank you." 
Lee Sunbin
Her celebrity friends including Ji Yi-soo, Ok Joo-hyun, Joo Hyunyoung, Hwang Bo-ra, Lee Hyun Yi and more congratulated her birthday either by 'liking' the post or commenting under it. 

One of the people who 'liked' the post was Lee Kwang Soo; fans smiled when they saw his 'like', as it showed that their love was still strong. 
Lee Sunbin
But on January 8, his 'like' suddenly disappeared from the post. 

It was not like he deactivated his Instagram account, or she deleted her birthday post, so fans found that very strange. 

Ever since, they have been wondering if everything is okay between them. 
Lee Sunbin
Back in December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo confirmed their 5-month relationship.

They have been together for about five and a half years now; they are one of the longest dating celebrity couples.

(Credit= 'masijacoke850714' 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지