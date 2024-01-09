[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo 'Likes' → 'Unlikes' Lee Sunbin's B-Day Post; Is Everything Okay Between Them?

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Kwang Soo 'liked', then suddenly 'unliked' his longtime girlfriend actress Lee Sunbin's birthday post.On January 7, Lee Sunbin updated her Instagram with a new post, which consisted of photos from her 31st birthday celebration.Along with the photos, Lee Sunbin wrote in the caption, "I'm truly happy that I was able to spend this year's birthday with you, Haekong (the name of her fandom). I'm still overwhelmed with joy from our meeting event earlier."She continued, "Thank you for the congratulatory messages, everyone. I promise you that I'll treat all of you better this year. Haekong, I'm so going to prepare a better event for you guys. So, be prepared! And I've got to tell you this: I feel true happiness every time I see you. Thank you."Her celebrity friends including Ji Yi-soo, Ok Joo-hyun, Joo Hyunyoung, Hwang Bo-ra, Lee Hyun Yi and more congratulated her birthday either by 'liking' the post or commenting under it.One of the people who 'liked' the post was Lee Kwang Soo; fans smiled when they saw his 'like', as it showed that their love was still strong.But on January 8, his 'like' suddenly disappeared from the post.It was not like he deactivated his Instagram account, or she deleted her birthday post, so fans found that very strange.Ever since, they have been wondering if everything is okay between them.Back in December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo confirmed their 5-month relationship.They have been together for about five and a half years now; they are one of the longest dating celebrity couples.(Credit= 'masijacoke850714' 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)(SBS Star)