[SBS Star] "I Mean, He's Married...!" Ahn Eun-jin Responds to Dating Rumors with Namkoong Min

Actress Ahn Eun-jin gave her honest response to dating rumors with actor Namkoong Min.On January 6, one popular YouTube channel released their interview with Ahn Eun-jin.During the interview, the interviewer mentioned Namkoong Min's acceptance speech at 'MBC Drama Awards' after winning 'Daesang' (Grand Prize), where he thanked Ahn Eun-jin.With a shy smile, Ahn Eun-jin said, "Well, since the title of our series was 'My Dearest', it was important that we maintained the same level of good chemistry from the beginning to the end of our shooting. Namkoong Min was an incredible sunbae to work with. I relied on him a lot throughout filming."She continued, "I was touched that he mentioned me during the speech. He was basically taking care of me even after the end of our project. It showed how much of an amazing sunbae he was. He treated the whole team of 'My Dearest' to a meal after his big win as well."Afterward, the interviewer spoke about rumors surrounding Ahn Eun-jin and Namkoong Min; there were rumors going around saying that the two stars were dating when 'My Dearest' was being broadcast.When asked Ahn Eun-jin how she felt upon finding out about it, the actress laughed and said, "My initial response was, 'How did they even come up with that?' Because... Namkoong Min is a married man! I was repeatedly like, 'How?! How did they even think that?'"She went on, "Apparently, even my mom heard that we were in a relationship somewhere. She told me that those people made it sound and look very real. It was kind of fascinating in a way, as they managed to come up with something that was just totally absurd."Although Ahn Eun-jin found the rumors to be completely ridiculous, she said she tried to think things positively, "At least that meant we acted our parts well."She added, "I mean, yeah. I sometimes question things like that too. When I watch a romance movie or series, I think to myself, 'Oh, they look great together. Maybe they are really in love.' But they're usually never together in real life; I occasionally ask the actors myself. It almost always turns out I was fantasizing it."'My Dearest' is a historical romance series that tells the story of separated lovers whose fates change due to the Qing invasion of Joseon.Namkoong Min played the role of 'Lee Jang-hyun', who declared that he would never get married, and Ahn Eun-jin played the character named 'Yoo Gil-chae', a noblewoman who dreams of finding love again after two failed marriages.The series was first aired last summer, and it wrapped up in November.(Credit= '낰낰' YouTube, 'min_namkoong' Instagram)(SBS Star)