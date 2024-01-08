뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Cutely Complains, "Jun Yeol Keeps Saying We Never Met Before 'Alienoid', but..."
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Cutely Complains, "Jun Yeol Keeps Saying We Never Met Before 'Alienoid', but..."

Published 2024.01.08 11:04 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Cutely Complains, "Jun Yeol Keeps Saying We Never Met Before Alienoid, but..."
Actor Kim Woo Bin cutely complained about another actor Ryu Jun Yeol keeps telling everybody that they had never met before 'Alienoid'; he claimed that they have. 

On January 5, the three leads of movie 'Alienoid'―Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol and actress Kim Tae Ri―guested on producer Na Young-seok's YouTube show. 

While the three spoke with Na Young-seok, Ryu Jun Yeol mentioned the time he saw news on the internet that Kim Woo Bin had been diagnosed with cancer.

"At that time, I didn't know Kim Woo Bin at all. What I mean by that is, I didn't personally know him. My heart still broke when I read the news. Then, a few years later, I read that he had recovered. I felt so relieved."  
Kim Woo Bin and Ryu Jun Yeol
As soon as Ryu Jun Yeol was finished with his words, Kim Woo Bin pulled a disappointed face and said to him, "Hyung, what do you mean you didn't know me...?"

He started complaining, "Ryu Jun Yeol kept saying to people, 'I didn't know Woo Bin before filming 'Alienoid'," but that's actually not true. After Ryu Jun Yeol wrapped up filming his debut project 'Socialphobia' in 2014, he went to 'Busan International Film Festival' for the film. And I attended the event for my movie 'Twenty'." 
Kim Woo Bin and Ryu Jun Yeol
Kim Woo Bin said he and actor Kang Ha Neul rented whole pojangmacha (outdoor drinking establishment) to themselves after the festival, and that was where he got to spend a lot of time talking with Ryu Jun Yeol. 

"When Kang Ha Neul and I were drinking, he was like, 'Do you mind if I call Byun Yohan and ask him to join us?' I said that was cool, and Byun Yohan brought a few of his friends along with him. They were Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Dong Hwi." 

"We had properly met one another at that pojangmacha on that day. We talked for ages then as well. We also went to the same beauty salon, so I met him at the salon two to three times after that too. But he keeps saying that he's never met me before 'Alienoid'!" 
Kim Woo Bin and Ryu Jun Yeol
Awkwardly chuckling, Ryu Jun Yeol responded, "We went to the same beauty salon? Oh..! As for the time at that pojangmacha... My memories from that time have faded away, because I was drunk on free food and booze. I think I was too drunk." 

Kim Woo Bin laughed and replied, "What are you talking about? You didn't consume a drop of alcohol then!" making Ryu Jun Yeol sweat.
 

(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지