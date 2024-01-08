[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Cutely Complains, "Jun Yeol Keeps Saying We Never Met Before 'Alienoid', but..."

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Woo Bin cutely complained about another actor Ryu Jun Yeol keeps telling everybody that they had never met before 'Alienoid'; he claimed that they have.On January 5, the three leads of movie 'Alienoid'―Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol and actress Kim Tae Ri―guested on producer Na Young-seok's YouTube show.While the three spoke with Na Young-seok, Ryu Jun Yeol mentioned the time he saw news on the internet that Kim Woo Bin had been diagnosed with cancer."At that time, I didn't know Kim Woo Bin at all. What I mean by that is, I didn't personally know him. My heart still broke when I read the news. Then, a few years later, I read that he had recovered. I felt so relieved."As soon as Ryu Jun Yeol was finished with his words, Kim Woo Bin pulled a disappointed face and said to him, "Hyung, what do you mean you didn't know me...?"He started complaining, "Ryu Jun Yeol kept saying to people, 'I didn't know Woo Bin before filming 'Alienoid'," but that's actually not true. After Ryu Jun Yeol wrapped up filming his debut project 'Socialphobia' in 2014, he went to 'Busan International Film Festival' for the film. And I attended the event for my movie 'Twenty'."Kim Woo Bin said he and actor Kang Ha Neul rented whole pojangmacha (outdoor drinking establishment) to themselves after the festival, and that was where he got to spend a lot of time talking with Ryu Jun Yeol."When Kang Ha Neul and I were drinking, he was like, 'Do you mind if I call Byun Yohan and ask him to join us?' I said that was cool, and Byun Yohan brought a few of his friends along with him. They were Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Dong Hwi.""We had properly met one another at that pojangmacha on that day. We talked for ages then as well. We also went to the same beauty salon, so I met him at the salon two to three times after that too. But he keeps saying that he's never met me before 'Alienoid'!"Awkwardly chuckling, Ryu Jun Yeol responded, "We went to the same beauty salon? Oh..! As for the time at that pojangmacha... My memories from that time have faded away, because I was drunk on free food and booze. I think I was too drunk."Kim Woo Bin laughed and replied, "What are you talking about? You didn't consume a drop of alcohol then!" making Ryu Jun Yeol sweat.(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube)(SBS Star)