[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Shares Why She Saved Her Husband Kevin Oh as 'My Angel' on Her Phone
[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Shares Why She Saved Her Husband Kevin Oh as 'My Angel' on Her Phone

Published 2024.01.04 16:50 View Count
Actress Kong Hyo-jin shyly revealed that she has her husband Korean-American Kevin Oh saved as 'My Angel' on her phone. 

On January 3 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Kong Hyo-jin made a guest appearance. 

During her conversation with the two hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Kong Hyo-jin discussed her married life. 

Sounding contented, Kong Hyo-jin said, "Every second with Kevin is magical. I don't want to miss a single second with him, you know."  
Kong Hyo-jin
To Kong Hyo-jin's comment, Yu Jae Seok curiously asked, "But I remember seeing your interview in the past where you said you wanted to stay unmarried for the rest of your life. How did that suddenly change?" 

Kong Hyo-jin responded, "You're right. I did. Basically... Before I met Kevin, I concluded that marriage wasn't for me. I was like, 'I'm never going to get married!' I used to go around declaring to everyone how I had no plans to get married, ever. My thoughts changed when I met Kevin though. You know how people say you'll just know when you meet the one that you'll marry? Well, that was Kevin for me." 

She explained further, "Most people usually think that they are great. They're like, 'I'm diligent. I'm good at sports. I'm also amazing at my work.' So, it's never easy to meet a person who you'll think is better than yourself. I thought that as well. I believed that it was going to be very difficult for me to meet someone who was better than myself. But looking at Kevin, it made me think, 'Wow, he's a better person than I am, far better.'" 
Kong Hyo-jin
Since Kong Hyo-jin expressed so much love for Kevin Oh, both Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho wondered how she saved him on her phone. 

When asked, Kong Hyo-jin answered with a shy smile, "Kevin is saved as 'My Angel' on my phone. I know, I know. Even his family in the States tell me how cringey that is," carrying on after laughing, "But he really does have wings! I've seen them. I'm not lying!" 

Then, the actress shared that before their marriage, Kevin Oh saved her as 'Miss Ball', because her surname 'Kong' meant 'ball' in Korean. 
Kong Hyo-jin
Kong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh made their relationship public in April 2022 and married each other in October the same year. 

Earlier this week, Kevin Oh announced the beginning of his military service in Korea; he is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, ''kevinoh_' 'rovvxhyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
