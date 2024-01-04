[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Reveals the Sweetest Surprise Kevin Oh Planned for Her Before He Enlisted

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kong Hyo-jin expressed how much she misses her husband, singer-songwriter Kevin Oh, who recently began his mandatory military service.Kong Hyo-jin made a guest appearance on the January 3 broadcast of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', hosted by comedians Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se-ho.After talking about her worries about acting, Kong Hyo-jin paused, laughed, and said, "Do you know what my real concern is? My husband is in the military, so I'll be all alone until he completes his service."When Kong Hyo-jin revealed that her husband's enlistment happened just two days ago, the news shocked the hosts."It's surprising, isn't it?", Kong Hyo-jin said and continued, "I can't believe it really happened. He is now at the training camp. Two nights have passed since he left, and I've been up all those nights in tears."Kong Hyo-jin told the hosts, "I had a lot on my mind earlier when I talked to you guys about my projects. I'm supposed to talk about myself in this show, but something big happened unexpectedly, and I can't stop thinking about it.""I knew I was going to be on this show today, but things have become complicated recently. It's only been two days since my husband's enlistment, and I've been feeling confused. I've been wondering, 'What should I do?'.", she said, explaining that her thoughts are currently consumed by worries about Kevin Oh.The actress talked about her past two days without Keven Oh, "I've been feeling very lonely in the early evening. But you know what? He left emails for me and set them to be sent every day at 10 am. I was so surprised when I got the email. It felt like I was in a movie.", she said with a giggle."He said that I'll be receiving emails from him every day at a specific time. Can you imagine? I've been getting his 10 o'clock email every day! I couldn't help but wonder if he's always been this good at organizing romantic events. Now that I think about it, he had been writing those emails for two to three days before he left. He was writing a lot, and I remember asking him if he was working on his memoir or something. Now I see what it was all about.", Kong Hyo-jin said with a big smile.Kong Hyo-jin then left her heartfelt message to her husband in the military: "Kevin, I know you are worried about me feeling lonely, but please don't be. I'll be waiting for you to come back to me with your body intact. Come back as a real Korean man. Go, Korea!"Meanwhile, Kong Hyo-jin, born in 1980, married ten-year-younger Kevin Oh in a wedding ceremony in the United States in October 2022.Kevin Oh, who has dual citizenship in the United States and Korea, enlisted in the Korean army last December.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'rovvxhyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)