[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Reveals the Sweetest Surprise Kevin Oh Planned for Her Before He Enlisted

Kong Hyo-jin made a guest appearance on the January 3 broadcast of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', hosted by comedians Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se-ho.
After talking about her worries about acting, Kong Hyo-jin paused, laughed, and said, "Do you know what my real concern is? My husband is in the military, so I'll be all alone until he completes his service."
When Kong Hyo-jin revealed that her husband's enlistment happened just two days ago, the news shocked the hosts.
"It's surprising, isn't it?", Kong Hyo-jin said and continued, "I can't believe it really happened. He is now at the training camp. Two nights have passed since he left, and I've been up all those nights in tears."
"I knew I was going to be on this show today, but things have become complicated recently. It's only been two days since my husband's enlistment, and I've been feeling confused. I've been wondering, 'What should I do?'.", she said, explaining that her thoughts are currently consumed by worries about Kevin Oh.
"He said that I'll be receiving emails from him every day at a specific time. Can you imagine? I've been getting his 10 o'clock email every day! I couldn't help but wonder if he's always been this good at organizing romantic events. Now that I think about it, he had been writing those emails for two to three days before he left. He was writing a lot, and I remember asking him if he was working on his memoir or something. Now I see what it was all about.", Kong Hyo-jin said with a big smile.
Meanwhile, Kong Hyo-jin, born in 1980, married ten-year-younger Kevin Oh in a wedding ceremony in the United States in October 2022.
Kevin Oh, who has dual citizenship in the United States and Korea, enlisted in the Korean army last December.
