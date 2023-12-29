뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Cutely Reponds to Yim Siwan's Complaint that He Is Not Promoting 'Boyhood'
Published 2023.12.29
Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A displayed a cute response to another ZE:A member, Yim Siwan's remark about him.

On December 28, Hwang Kwang Hee posted a video on his Instagram with the caption, "Sound ON."

The video featured Hwang Kwang Hee's recorded voice, and it was a message to Yim Siwan.

In it, Hwang Kwang Hee called Yim Siwan 'Jang Byung-tae', his role in his latest project, Coupang Play's popular web series 'Boyhood'.

Plus, since the character 'Jang Byung-tae' is known for using Chungcheong dialects, Hwang Kwang Hee tried to do the same.

"Hey, 'Jang Byung-tae'. I was sad to hear what you said. Why would you say that? I did watch that 'Boyhood'. Did it bother you that I didn't mention it? Okay, then. I'll do it, and I'll do it now. I, Hwang Kwang Hee, watches 'Boyhood'. Also, please stop crying. Why are you crying so much in the series?", he said.

The video showed some photos of Hwang Kwang Hee as well; he seemed to be trying to look like Yim Siwan's character from the series.
Hwang Kwang Hee & Yim Siwan
The post was his response to Yim Siwan's previous interview about 'Boyhood', in which he jokingly complained about Hwang Kwang Hee's lack of enthusiasm about the series.

"Hwang Kwang Hee usually talked a lot about my work. Whenever I take on a project, he brings it up on television shows or elsewhere. He acts all jealous but it's his way of promoting for me. I secretly appreciated it. However, he hasn't mentioned 'Boyhood' this time.", said Yim Siwan.

"I'm now wondering if he has been 'selectively' promoting my projects. Looking back, I think he only talked about my work when he thought it would be a big hit."

"I'm guessing he thought 'Boyhood' wouldn't be a hit when I showed him the poster. I was wearing rubber boots and had a radish in one hand and a shovel in the other in the poster.", he said.
Hwang Kwang Hee & Yim Siwan
The actor also said, "Maybe, Hwang Kwang Hee underestimated the potential of 'Boyhood' because it was Coupang Play's original series, not Netflix's. I'd like to tell him, 'Don't you pass over Coupang Play, man.'."

After Hwang Kwang Hee posted the video to respond to Yim Siwan's comment about him, online users left many joyful comments such as: "You are promoting 'Boyhood' season two right away when it comes out, okay?", "Even in this short clip, you can see how bad his acting is. LOL. I love their friendship."

Hwang Kwang Hee and Yim Siwan debuted as members of ZE:A in 2010 and have stayed friends ever since.
Hwang Kwang Hee & Yim Siwan
(Credit= 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram, Coupang Play)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
