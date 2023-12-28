[SBS Star] Song Jaelim Tells How He Saved Money & Helped His Sister with Her Wedding Expenses

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Jaelim said he gave a lot of money from his savings to his younger sister to help her pay for her wedding expenses.On the December 27 broadcast of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Song Jaelim guested and expressed his interest in investment techniques.The actor said he had been keeping track of his expenses for 17 years and explained why he had been doing that for so long."From where I live now, I can see the roofs of the three houses I used to live in. I've been residing in Geumho-dong, Seoul, for quite a while. After hanging out with people in my neighborhood, I write down my expenses, including details like who I met and what we ate. Reading it reminds me of the memories I had in this neighborhood. That's why I've been writing down my expenses for a long time.", he said.Song Jaelim claimed that there is not one item in his place that is unnecessary, and not one piece of clothing that he does not wear."I don't splurge on pricey clothing. All my clothes cost me less than ten thousand won (about eight dollars). The quality of those clothes is not very good, which is kind of given considering their affordable price. I just prefer buying cheap clothing and throwing it out soon than investing in expensive ones and wearing them for a long time.", he explained.During the show, Song Jaelim also talked about how he has been managing his finances and his investment techniques."Whenever I earn some money, I try not to think that I own the entire sum. After paying the tax, I figure out how much money I need to spend and put the rest into my savings account.", he said."I also tried stocks and investments.", he resumed, "Unfortunately, all of the stocks I've invested in have experienced a decline in value. I've been holding on to them for the time being, waiting for the price to go up. Now I'm hoping for a miracle to happen.", said Song Jaelim, with a playful tone.Then, the actor revealed how he used the money he saved; he said he gave a substantial sum of money to his younger sister to help cover her wedding expenses."I didn't cover the entire cost. I gave her around forty million won. (around 31 thousand dollars)", he said before adding, "When I gave the money to my sister, I told her loud and clear that she shouldn't accept money from our parents. However, she accepted money from them without telling me. I gave her my savings instead of our parents because our family isn't so wealthy. But off she went, getting money from both sides!", he said.(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'jaelim_song' Instagram)(SBS Star)