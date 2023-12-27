뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans HYEIN Is on Bad Terms with DANIELLE & HANNI?
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans HYEIN Is on Bad Terms with DANIELLE & HANNI?

Published 2023.12.27 10:24 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans HYEIN Is on Bad Terms with DANIELLE & HANNI?
K-pop girl group NewJeans' member HYEIN clarified that she is not on bad terms with her group members DANIELLE and HANNI. 

Back in October, rumors started circulating that HYEIN was not on such good terms with DANIELLE and HANNI. 

It was after a live broadcast featuring the three of them that the rumors surfaced. 

In this live broadcast, the two Australian members DANIELLE and HANNI were seen close together, speaking with each other in English. 

HYEIN looked at them with a straight face for a bit, then said to the camera, "I can't understand a thing. I'm leaving." 

Hearing her words, DANIELLE and HANNI apologized and told her to stay, but HYEIN just left. 

This particular part of their live broadcast was uploaded online by a fan, and it immediately caught the attention of many.  
 

And recently, HYEIN spoke about the rumors during her solo live broadcast. 

HYEIN stated, "Everybody, there's something that I would like to clarify, as I don't want you to misunderstand anything about us. I happened to learn that there were rumors going around about me and the girls. We're not on bad terms at all." 

She continued, "I left at the time because I wanted to get my phone. I was just playing with them on my way to get my phone. I don't even remember what exactly I said to them. I didn't think what I said and how I acted would become such a hot topic online."

She emphasized that they do not have a bad relationship, "Please don't judge our relationship based on just a fraction of the time we spend together." 
NewJeans
NewJeans
Debuted in July 2022, 5-member group NewJeans consist of three Korean members HYEIN, HAERIN, MINJI, one Korean-Australian member DANIELLE and one Vietnamese-Australian member HANNI. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'newjeans_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지