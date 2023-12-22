[SBS Star] VIDEO: Secret Song Ji-eun Says She Fell in Love with Paraplegic YouTuber Park Wi at First Sight

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Song Ji-eun of K-pop girl group Secret and paraplegic YouTuber Park Wi told their sweet love story.On December 21, Song Ji-eun and Park Wi made their relationship public via Instagram.A little while after posting about their relationship on Instagram, Park Wi uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled, 'A Story of Us Who Fell in Love with One Another at First Sight'.Their story began with Song Ji-eun telling Park Wi, "I met Kim Ki-lee at our church one day. He was like, 'Do you know this person called Park Wi? He was someone that I wanted to meet for a long time, and it turns out he's a member of our church. He truly was a remarkable guy.' Then, he gave me a book that you wrote for me to read. I was so into that book."She continued, "At that time, I was praying for the right partner in life. I also prayed for my heart to fill with love as soon as that person came along. For a while after that, I didn't really think about my prayer again; I just lived my life. Then, I happen to meet you at our church, and I fell in love at that very moment."Park Wi went next; he said, "On the day I met you, I wasn't planning to go to the church. Back then, I was going through a tough time with my health, and Kim Ki-lee told me to try praying early in the morning. So, I went in early with him that day. There were a little over 10 people at the church, and you were the only one shining out of everyone there. I couldn't keep my eyes off you."He continued, "I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to talk with you on that particular day. And I kept thinking about you after I came home. A few days later, I received a notification that said you had started following me on Instagram. It was around my birthday then, and you wished me a happy birthday as well."With a smile, he added, "Your moves made me pluck up my courage and ask you out on a movie date."While celebrating his promotion at work in 2014, Park Wi fell from a 3-meter building; he was paralyzed from the neck down.After undergoing intensive rehabilitation, he is now able to move his upper body.In 2019, he started his YouTube channel to encourage disabled people like him to never give up.Debuted in 2009, Song Ji-eun is a member of Secret, which is a group that has been halting their activities since 2016 due to a dispute with their agency.Since 2016, she has been busy building her career in the industry as an actress as well as a solo singer.(Credit= 'bimil_jieun' Instagram, '위라클 WERACLE' YouTube)(SBS Star)