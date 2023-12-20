[SBS Star] ZE:A Yim Siwan Mentions Kim Dong Jun's Recent Acting Controversy in His Latest Project

이미지 확대하기

Actor/K-pop boy group ZE:A member Yim Siwan expressed his support for Kim Dong Jun, a fellow ZE:A member.On December 20, Yim Siwan's interview with a news outlet about his latest project, Coupang Play's web series 'Boyhood' was revealed.Set in 1989 in South Chuncheong Province, 'Boyhood' revolves around 'Jang Byeong-tae' (Yim Siwan), a high school student living in a small town called Onyang who is at the bottom of the school's social ladder.The story takes a turn as 'Jang Byeong-tae' transfers to a nearby high school and gets mistaken as the most feared and popular kid in the area.With its fast-paced and unpredictable storyline and the cast members' enthusiastic performances, 'Boyhood' has been gaining immense popularity.When asked what it was like venturing into comedy, Yim Siwan said, "Since it was my first time doing comedy work, I did feel some pressure. I thought that I should work on it with extra thoroughness, so I invested a long time preparing for the series. Since it was my first comedy attempt, I prepared myself for the slightly disappointing result."He continued, "While I was working on another project, still looking like 'Jang Byeong-tae', the extras giggled when they saw my face. It was encouraging. I was happy and relieved that I created a character that brings instant laughter to people. I think that is the most simplistic, instinctive, and immediate reaction to the series."When asked about how Hwang Kwang Hee, another ZE:A member, has responded to the series, Yim Siwan shared, "Well, I don't know if he's trying to benefit from my success, but he sometimes promotes my projects on his social media before they are released. However, he didn't with 'Boyhood'. I think he made a hasty judgment about this series.", he jokingly said and laughed.Yim Siwan also mentioned Kim Dong Jun, who has been starring in KBS' historical drama 'Korea-Khitan War'.Although he put immense effort into portraying King Hyeonjong of Goryeo, the eighth ruler of the Goryeo dynasty of Korea, some viewers complained about his performance when the drama first aired.Yim Siwan expressed his support for Kim Dong Jun, saying, "During our recent phone conversation, I told him that he made a great choice by choosing 'Korea-Khitan War', considering the growing demand for historical dramas. I didn't get to watch all the available episodes yet, but I'm hoping to find some time to do so.", said the actor.He continued, "No matter what, I believe we actors are always growing with every moment we spend in this profession. I think Kim Dong Jun made a smart choice by working on 'Korea-Khitan War' during his process of getting better. That was a great and timely decision."(Credit= Coupang Play, KBS Korea-Khitan War, 'major9_official' X, 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram)(SBS Star)