[SBS Star] "We'll Let You Know Next Year" Lee Sunbin Talks About Her Marriage Plan with Lee Kwang Soo
[SBS Star] "We'll Let You Know Next Year" Lee Sunbin Talks About Her Marriage Plan with Lee Kwang Soo

Published 2023.12.20 14:23 View Count
Actress Lee Sunbin shared that her relationship with actor Lee Kwang Soo is still going strong.

On December 19, Lee Sunbin had an interview with a news outlet about her latest project, Coupang Play's web series 'Boyhood', which premiered on November 24.

Set in the mid-to-late 1980s, 'Boyhood' tells the story of 'Jang Byeong-tae' (actor Yim Siwan), a skinny high school student who lives in a small town called Onyang in South Chungcheong Province whose lifelong dream is to live without getting beaten up.

When 'Jang Byeong-tae' transfers to the neighboring Buyeo Agricultural High School, things take a big turn for him; he gets mistaken for the most popular and feared kid in the area and gets on top of the school's social ladder.

Lee Sunbin played 'Park Ji-young', also known as a 'black spider of Buyeo', a childhood friend of 'Jang Byeong-tae'.
During the interview, Lee Sunbin talked about the recent popularity of 'Boyhood', and how she feels about it.

The actress said, "I've been working on a movie in Jeonju, away from home, and I've been getting many messages about 'Boyhood' from people I know. Many people gave me feedback and reviews, telling me that it is so funny, and all the videos and memes about 'Boyhood' on the internet made me realize how popular it is."

"I've been getting a lot of messages from people in my immediate circle as well as from their family and friends.", she added, "Since I've been shooting for a movie, I didn't get a chance to really see how people have been responding to 'Boyhood'. Then, there were reports of its success, which almost felt like a confirmation. It made me so happy. On that day, all the excitement flooded back into my mind as I was about to go to sleep. My heart was pounding so much that it was hard to fall asleep.", she remarked.
Lee Sunbin then revealed how her boyfriend of five years, Lee Kwang Soo, felt about the series.

"He said he has been loving it. Even though he hasn't seen every episode yet, he said that he's been enjoying it a lot. Lee Kwang Soo has been congratulating me for the series' success.", she said.

When asked about her marriage plan with Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Sunbin gave an honest answer.

She told the reporter, "Our love is still going strong. We'll let you know next year if we have any exciting news."
(Credit= Coupang Play, 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
